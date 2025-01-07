Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.07
0
0.03
2.82
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-98.61
35.5
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.76
As % of sales
0
0
0
62.59
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.16
-0.16
-0.17
As % of sales
142.2
0
429.72
6.33
Other costs
-0.66
-0.08
-0.09
-0.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
910.78
0
236.24
24.04
Operating profit
-0.69
-0.25
-0.22
0.19
OPM
-952.99
0
-565.97
7.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
0
Other income
0.07
0.09
0.44
0
Profit before tax
-0.61
-0.15
0.21
0.19
Taxes
0
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
Tax rate
0.03
19.09
-11.31
-30.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.61
-0.18
0.18
0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.61
-0.18
0.18
0.13
yoy growth (%)
236.14
-196.54
41.53
294.04
NPM
-848.2
0
484.7
4.73
