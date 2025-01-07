iifl-logo-icon 1
Natura Hue Chem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.15
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:30:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.07

0

0.03

2.82

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-98.61

35.5

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.76

As % of sales

0

0

0

62.59

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.16

-0.16

-0.17

As % of sales

142.2

0

429.72

6.33

Other costs

-0.66

-0.08

-0.09

-0.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

910.78

0

236.24

24.04

Operating profit

-0.69

-0.25

-0.22

0.19

OPM

-952.99

0

-565.97

7.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

0

Other income

0.07

0.09

0.44

0

Profit before tax

-0.61

-0.15

0.21

0.19

Taxes

0

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

Tax rate

0.03

19.09

-11.31

-30.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.61

-0.18

0.18

0.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.61

-0.18

0.18

0.13

yoy growth (%)

236.14

-196.54

41.53

294.04

NPM

-848.2

0

484.7

4.73

