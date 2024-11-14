Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

ursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 we wish to inform you that board of directors upon recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration committee in its meeting held today i.e 19.12.2024 has approved the appointment of Ms.Shristi Paliwal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f 20.12.2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

NATURA HUE CHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Natura Hue-Chem Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14th Day of November 2024 at 1:00 P.M. to consider and approve inter alia: Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company together with statement of Assets & liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the quarter ended and Half year ended on 30th September 2024 and to take on records limited review report issued by the auditors. This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Natura Hue-Chem Limited was held today i.e Thursday, the 14th Day of November, 2024. The Board considered and approved inter-alia the following: The Board of Directors has approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors on the Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

NATURA HUE CHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Natura Hue-Chem Limited was held today i.e Wednesday, the 31st Day of July, 2024. The Meeting commenced at 1:00 PM and concluded at 2:00 PM. The Board considered and approved inter-alia the following: Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024; Resignation of Statutory Auditor and Company Secretary and other matters. The detailed outcome has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 17 May 2024

NATURA HUE CHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. The Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024; b. The Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024. This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Natura Hue-Chem Limited was held today i.e Thursday, the 23rd Day of May, 2024. The Board considered and approved inter-alia the following: 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31.03.2024; 2. Re-appointment of M/s of G Soni & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 and 3. Appointment of M/s Sunny Rawlani & Associates, Proprietorship Firm, as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The meeting commenced at 01:10 P.M. and concluded at 02:00 P.M The Board of Directors in its meeting held today approved the Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024 along with unmodified Independent Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditor. The Results has been attached herewith The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. 23.05.2024 re-appointed Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-24 and appointed Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The details as required as per Regulation 30 and SEBI circular has been attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024