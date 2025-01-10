To The Members of NATUREWINGS HOLIDAYS LIMITED

Report ok the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of NATUREWINGS HOLIDAYS LIMITED (CIN- U63030WB2018PLC229417) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended March 31,2023, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a Summary of Significant Accounting policies and other explanatory information. (herein referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 its Profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including annexure to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individuallyor in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are.required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the

financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

* Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that

achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and (Loss) and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With Since the Companys turnover as per last audited financial statements is less than Rs.50 Crores and its aggregate borrowings from banks, financial institutions and anybody corporate at any time during the financial year is less than Rs.25 Crores, the Company is exempted from getting an audit opinion with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls vide notification dated June 13, 2017; and.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position in

its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses under the applicable law or accounting standards;

iii. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in wniting or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not paid, proposed or declared any dividend during the year and until the date of report; Hence, Compliance in accordance with section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to In paragraph 2 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) According to infonnation and explanations given to us, the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment:

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets during the year;

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in accordance with a phased programmed of verification during the year. In our opinion, it is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, fne title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in fne name of the company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets, if any or both during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. a) The Company does not have any physical inventories during the year. Consequently, reporting under clause (ii) (a) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

b) During the year, the company has not been availed any working capita! limits excess of Rs.5 crores, in aggregate, from financial institutions on the basis of security of assets including current assets, Consequently, the requirement of clause (ii) (b) of Paragraph 3 of Order is not applicable to the Company.

3. According to information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not made investment in Body Coiporate. The Company has not provided loans to Body Corporate and others.

a) According to information and explanations given to us during the year company has not provided loan or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

b) According to information and explanations given to us during the year company has not provided advanced any loans and advances in the nature of loans, no further reporting is required under clause (iii) (c), (iii) (d), (iii) (e) and (iii) (f).

4. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any secured or unsecured loan or provided any guarantee or security as per provisions of Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed

thereunder during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the requirement for maintenance of cost records specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, are not applicable to the Company during the year.

7. a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has been generally regular in

depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, Goods and Service Tax; custom duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as on the last day of the financial year for a year of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax and cess, which have been deposited on account of any dispute with the relevant authorities on account of any dispute.

8. There v/ere no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has not defaulted in repayment of loan or other borrowings from any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any term loans during the year hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds has not been raised on shortterm basis by the Company have not been utilized for long term purpose. Accordingly, reporting under this clause (ix)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates and join ventures.

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause (ix)(f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

10. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) During the year, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares.

11. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the

year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under ruie 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us Section 177 act is not applicable to the Company and the Company is in compliance with Sections 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company does have internal audit system and is not required to have an internal audit system as per provision of the Companies Act,2013 consequently, the provision of clause (xiv) (a) to (xiv) (b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

15. in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year, due to casual vacancy Statutory auditor has been appointed during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. In our opinion the company has not spent any amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during the year as it is not required to do so under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xx) of the Order are not applicable.