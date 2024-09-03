Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹84.06
Prev. Close₹88.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.34
Day's High₹84.06
Day's Low₹84.06
52 Week's High₹99.5
52 Week's Low₹44.25
Book Value₹30.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.57
P/E23.75
EPS3.54
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.21
0.85
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.45
0.69
0.84
0.65
Net Worth
2.66
1.54
0.89
0.7
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sandip Raha
Whole-time Director
Mousumi Raha
Whole-time Director
Suman Kumar Paul
Non Executive Director
Santanu Banerjee
Independent Director
Sneha Kajaria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Annu Jain
Independent Director
Soumya Sujit Mishra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Naturewings Holidays Ltd
Summary
Naturewings Holidays Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in name Naturewings Holidays Private Limited on December 19, 2018 by the RoC, at Kolkata. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequent upon conversion, name was changed to Naturewings Holidays Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 01, 2022 issued by RoC, Kolkata. The Company has been promoted by Mr. Sandip Raha & Mrs. Mousumi Raha.The Company is a semi-tech based Himalayan destination management specialist that offers specialised and curated holiday packages for leisure travellers visiting the Himalayan destination across India, Nepal and Bhutan. As part of the holiday package, it offerend to end solutions including land and air bookings, hotel bookings, in-transit arrangements, local sightseeing and such other destination management services. It design travel packages for both individuals and groups traveling to the Himalayan destinations.Besides these, Company offer non-curated standard holiday packages to Himalayan Ranges through website, www.chutibazaar.com and www.naturewings.com. It has access to over 550 hotels in Bhutan, Nepal, North East, Sikkim-Darjeeling and Kashmir-Ladakh as of August, 2022. It served 4,636 packages with more than 23,000 travellers on a cumulative basis. It designed a unique go-to-market strategy that is a mix of B2C and B2B. The distribution channels are supported through a combination of websites and n
Read More
The Naturewings Holidays Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹84.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Naturewings Holidays Ltd is ₹26.57 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Naturewings Holidays Ltd is 23.75 and 2.74 as of 31 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Naturewings Holidays Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Naturewings Holidays Ltd is ₹44.25 and ₹99.5 as of 31 Dec ‘24
Naturewings Holidays Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -6.86%, 3 Month at 35.58% and 1 Month at -5.77%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.