Summary

Naturewings Holidays Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in name Naturewings Holidays Private Limited on December 19, 2018 by the RoC, at Kolkata. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequent upon conversion, name was changed to Naturewings Holidays Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 01, 2022 issued by RoC, Kolkata. The Company has been promoted by Mr. Sandip Raha & Mrs. Mousumi Raha.The Company is a semi-tech based Himalayan destination management specialist that offers specialised and curated holiday packages for leisure travellers visiting the Himalayan destination across India, Nepal and Bhutan. As part of the holiday package, it offerend to end solutions including land and air bookings, hotel bookings, in-transit arrangements, local sightseeing and such other destination management services. It design travel packages for both individuals and groups traveling to the Himalayan destinations.Besides these, Company offer non-curated standard holiday packages to Himalayan Ranges through website, www.chutibazaar.com and www.naturewings.com. It has access to over 550 hotels in Bhutan, Nepal, North East, Sikkim-Darjeeling and Kashmir-Ladakh as of August, 2022. It served 4,636 packages with more than 23,000 travellers on a cumulative basis. It designed a unique go-to-market strategy that is a mix of B2C and B2B. The distribution channels are supported through a combination of websites and n

