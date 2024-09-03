iifl-logo-icon 1
Naturewings Holidays Ltd Share Price

84.06
(-5.00%)
Dec 31, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open84.06
  • Day's High84.06
  • 52 Wk High99.5
  • Prev. Close88.48
  • Day's Low84.06
  • 52 Wk Low 44.25
  • Turnover (lac)1.34
  • P/E23.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.65
  • EPS3.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.57
  • Div. Yield0
Naturewings Holidays Ltd KEY RATIOS

Naturewings Holidays Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Naturewings Holidays Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Naturewings Holidays Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:35 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.35%

Institutions: 0.35%

Non-Institutions: 32.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Naturewings Holidays Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.21

0.85

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.45

0.69

0.84

0.65

Net Worth

2.66

1.54

0.89

0.7

Minority Interest

Naturewings Holidays Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Naturewings Holidays Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sandip Raha

Whole-time Director

Mousumi Raha

Whole-time Director

Suman Kumar Paul

Non Executive Director

Santanu Banerjee

Independent Director

Sneha Kajaria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Annu Jain

Independent Director

Soumya Sujit Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Naturewings Holidays Ltd

Summary

Naturewings Holidays Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in name Naturewings Holidays Private Limited on December 19, 2018 by the RoC, at Kolkata. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequent upon conversion, name was changed to Naturewings Holidays Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 01, 2022 issued by RoC, Kolkata. The Company has been promoted by Mr. Sandip Raha & Mrs. Mousumi Raha.The Company is a semi-tech based Himalayan destination management specialist that offers specialised and curated holiday packages for leisure travellers visiting the Himalayan destination across India, Nepal and Bhutan. As part of the holiday package, it offerend to end solutions including land and air bookings, hotel bookings, in-transit arrangements, local sightseeing and such other destination management services. It design travel packages for both individuals and groups traveling to the Himalayan destinations.Besides these, Company offer non-curated standard holiday packages to Himalayan Ranges through website, www.chutibazaar.com and www.naturewings.com. It has access to over 550 hotels in Bhutan, Nepal, North East, Sikkim-Darjeeling and Kashmir-Ladakh as of August, 2022. It served 4,636 packages with more than 23,000 travellers on a cumulative basis. It designed a unique go-to-market strategy that is a mix of B2C and B2B. The distribution channels are supported through a combination of websites and n
Company FAQs

What is the Naturewings Holidays Ltd share price today?

The Naturewings Holidays Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹84.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Naturewings Holidays Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Naturewings Holidays Ltd is ₹26.57 Cr. as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Naturewings Holidays Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Naturewings Holidays Ltd is 23.75 and 2.74 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Naturewings Holidays Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Naturewings Holidays Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Naturewings Holidays Ltd is ₹44.25 and ₹99.5 as of 31 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Naturewings Holidays Ltd?

Naturewings Holidays Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -6.86%, 3 Month at 35.58% and 1 Month at -5.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Naturewings Holidays Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Naturewings Holidays Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.01 %

