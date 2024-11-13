|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Naturewings Holidays Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve HALF YEAR UN AUDITED FINANCIAL REULTS Board meeting to review and approve the un audited financial results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
