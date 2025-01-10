iifl-logo-icon 1
Naturewings Holidays Ltd Balance Sheet

65.06
(-4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.21

0.85

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.45

0.69

0.84

0.65

Net Worth

2.66

1.54

0.89

0.7

Minority Interest

Debt

0.05

0.07

0.09

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.71

1.61

0.98

0.72

Fixed Assets

1.68

1.77

0.15

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.03

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.17

-2.03

-1.38

-1.06

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.12

0.03

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.71

1.47

0.75

0.47

Sundry Creditors

-0.11

-0.12

-0.05

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.89

-3.41

-2.08

-1.53

Cash

2.21

1.84

2.2

1.73

Total Assets

2.72

1.61

0.97

0.72

