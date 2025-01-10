Naturewings Holidays Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.21
0.85
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.45
0.69
0.84
0.65
Net Worth
2.66
1.54
0.89
0.7
Minority Interest
Debt
0.05
0.07
0.09
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.71
1.61
0.98
0.72
Fixed Assets
1.68
1.77
0.15
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.03
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.17
-2.03
-1.38
-1.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.12
0.03
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.71
1.47
0.75
0.47
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-0.12
-0.05
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.89
-3.41
-2.08
-1.53
Cash
2.21
1.84
2.2
1.73
Total Assets
2.72
1.61
0.97
0.72
No Record Found
