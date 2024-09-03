Naturewings Holidays Ltd Summary

Naturewings Holidays Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in name Naturewings Holidays Private Limited on December 19, 2018 by the RoC, at Kolkata. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequent upon conversion, name was changed to Naturewings Holidays Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 01, 2022 issued by RoC, Kolkata. The Company has been promoted by Mr. Sandip Raha & Mrs. Mousumi Raha.The Company is a semi-tech based Himalayan destination management specialist that offers specialised and curated holiday packages for leisure travellers visiting the Himalayan destination across India, Nepal and Bhutan. As part of the holiday package, it offerend to end solutions including land and air bookings, hotel bookings, in-transit arrangements, local sightseeing and such other destination management services. It design travel packages for both individuals and groups traveling to the Himalayan destinations.Besides these, Company offer non-curated standard holiday packages to Himalayan Ranges through website, www.chutibazaar.com and www.naturewings.com. It has access to over 550 hotels in Bhutan, Nepal, North East, Sikkim-Darjeeling and Kashmir-Ladakh as of August, 2022. It served 4,636 packages with more than 23,000 travellers on a cumulative basis. It designed a unique go-to-market strategy that is a mix of B2C and B2B. The distribution channels are supported through a combination of websites and network platform of travel agents across India as well as call centres. The Company has developed streamlined software across distribution channels, which provides with multiple points of contact for marketing additional travel products and services to existing customers. In 2019, the Companys B2C distribution channel began their operations in first Charter Flight booking for customers from Mumbai, India to Paro, Bhutan. Thereafter, it diversified to different destinations like Ladakh, Kashmir, Andaman, Sri Lanka in 2021. The Company is planning to come out with a Public Issue by issuing 4,14,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.