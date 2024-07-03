iifl-logo-icon 1
Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd Company Summary

51.08
(4.99%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd Summary

Navigant Corporate Advisors Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai as S. P. Realtor Estate Ltd as on 21st May, 2012 as a Private Limited Company. It incorporated to venture into real estate operations. Later on, Company diversified its operations to corporate advisory and merchant banking allied activities and changed the name to Navigant Corporate Advisors Private Ltd on 11th September, 2013 due to change in business operations. Thereafter, Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company on 22nd January, 2015 and Company name was changed to Navigant Corporate Advisors Limited.Company is SEBI registered Category I Merchant Banker. Company mainly participates into SME Segment of Primary market issues besides handling various assignments on Rights Issue, Delisting, Open Offers, Exit Offer for Companies on Disseminations Board and various valuation exercise including ESOP advisory. The Company focus is on integrated capital market advisory and financial services to Corporate as well as HNI Clients. Navigant represents the spectrum of knowledge and experience as a one - stop financial and management advisory concern providing the whole gamut of corporate advisory services. The company concentrates on integrated capital market advisory and financial services to corporate as well as HNI clients. These services includes Advisory in IPO, Merger & Acquisitions, Debt Syndications, Takeovers, Valuations, Strategic & General Corporate Avice and Business Modeling, etc. The company primarily focused on small and mid sizes enterprises.The Company render services for direct listing on BSE, NSE & MCX-SX to companies which are listed on regional stock exchanges to infuse liquidity of its shareholders. It assist Companies and Acquirers under SEBI Takeover Regulations for making open offers in respect of substantial acquisition of shares of listed companies. manage all types of capital issues like Initial Public Offers (IPO), SME-IPOs, Follow-on Offers, Right Issues, Qualified Institutional Placements and Preferential Placements. Apart from this, the Company advise syndication of project finance, working capital finance, corporate loans and other securitized debts.

