Open₹51.08
Prev. Close₹48.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.83
Day's High₹51.08
Day's Low₹51.08
52 Week's High₹57.84
52 Week's Low₹29.38
Book Value₹33.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.1
P/E13.13
EPS3.89
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.15
3.15
3.15
3.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.36
6.18
5.32
4.21
Net Worth
10.51
9.33
8.47
7.36
Minority Interest
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.66
4.24
Other operating items
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sarthak Vijlani
Director
Priyanka Vijlani
Independent Director
Monish Jain
Company Secretary
Vikas Chhangani
Addtnl Independent Director
Mahipal Singh Chouhan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd
Summary
Navigant Corporate Advisors Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai as S. P. Realtor Estate Ltd as on 21st May, 2012 as a Private Limited Company. It incorporated to venture into real estate operations. Later on, Company diversified its operations to corporate advisory and merchant banking allied activities and changed the name to Navigant Corporate Advisors Private Ltd on 11th September, 2013 due to change in business operations. Thereafter, Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company on 22nd January, 2015 and Company name was changed to Navigant Corporate Advisors Limited.Company is SEBI registered Category I Merchant Banker. Company mainly participates into SME Segment of Primary market issues besides handling various assignments on Rights Issue, Delisting, Open Offers, Exit Offer for Companies on Disseminations Board and various valuation exercise including ESOP advisory. The Company focus is on integrated capital market advisory and financial services to Corporate as well as HNI Clients. Navigant represents the spectrum of knowledge and experience as a one - stop financial and management advisory concern providing the whole gamut of corporate advisory services. The company concentrates on integrated capital market advisory and financial services to corporate as well as HNI clients. These services includes Advisory in IPO, Merger & Acquisitions, Debt Syndications, Takeovers, Valuations, Strategic & General Corporate Avice and Business Modeling, etc. The com
The Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.08 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd is ₹16.10 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd is 13.13 and 1.53 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd is ₹29.38 and ₹57.84 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.46%, 3 Years at 51.81%, 1 Year at 73.86%, 6 Month at 56.26%, 3 Month at -1.77% and 1 Month at -0.72%.
