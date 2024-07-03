iifl-logo-icon 1
Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd Share Price

51.08
(4.99%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open51.08
  • Day's High51.08
  • 52 Wk High57.84
  • Prev. Close48.65
  • Day's Low51.08
  • 52 Wk Low 29.38
  • Turnover (lac)3.83
  • P/E13.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.33
  • EPS3.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.1
  • Div. Yield0
Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

51.08

Prev. Close

48.65

Turnover(Lac.)

3.83

Day's High

51.08

Day's Low

51.08

52 Week's High

57.84

52 Week's Low

29.38

Book Value

33.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.1

P/E

13.13

EPS

3.89

Divi. Yield

0

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

31 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:47 PM

06 Jan, 2025|03:47 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.73%

Non-Promoter- 19.98%

Institutions: 19.98%

Non-Institutions: 40.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.15

3.15

3.15

3.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.36

6.18

5.32

4.21

Net Worth

10.51

9.33

8.47

7.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.66

4.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sarthak Vijlani

Director

Priyanka Vijlani

Independent Director

Monish Jain

Company Secretary

Vikas Chhangani

Addtnl Independent Director

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd

Summary

Summary

Navigant Corporate Advisors Limited was originally incorporated in Mumbai as S. P. Realtor Estate Ltd as on 21st May, 2012 as a Private Limited Company. It incorporated to venture into real estate operations. Later on, Company diversified its operations to corporate advisory and merchant banking allied activities and changed the name to Navigant Corporate Advisors Private Ltd on 11th September, 2013 due to change in business operations. Thereafter, Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company on 22nd January, 2015 and Company name was changed to Navigant Corporate Advisors Limited.Company is SEBI registered Category I Merchant Banker. Company mainly participates into SME Segment of Primary market issues besides handling various assignments on Rights Issue, Delisting, Open Offers, Exit Offer for Companies on Disseminations Board and various valuation exercise including ESOP advisory. The Company focus is on integrated capital market advisory and financial services to Corporate as well as HNI Clients. Navigant represents the spectrum of knowledge and experience as a one - stop financial and management advisory concern providing the whole gamut of corporate advisory services. The company concentrates on integrated capital market advisory and financial services to corporate as well as HNI clients. These services includes Advisory in IPO, Merger & Acquisitions, Debt Syndications, Takeovers, Valuations, Strategic & General Corporate Avice and Business Modeling, etc. The com
Company FAQs

What is the Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd share price today?

The Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd is ₹16.10 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd is 13.13 and 1.53 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd is ₹29.38 and ₹57.84 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd?

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.46%, 3 Years at 51.81%, 1 Year at 73.86%, 6 Month at 56.26%, 3 Month at -1.77% and 1 Month at -0.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.74 %
Institutions - 19.98 %
Public - 40.28 %

