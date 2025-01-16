Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday January 23 2024 at Registered Office 804 Meadows Sahar Plaza Complex J B Nagar Andheri Kurla Road Andheri (East) Mumbai-400 059 to transact the followings business: 1. To consider and approve the Appointment of Director; 2. To consider and approve the Resignation of Director; 3. To consider and approve the Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer; 4. To consider and approve the Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer; 5. To consider and approve Reconstitution of Committees as per SEBI LODR; 6. Any other Business matter with the permission of the Chair. This is for your information and records. Outcome of Board Meeting 1. Upon the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration committee, the Board has considered and approved, the appointment of Mrs. Dipali Nikunj Kanabar (DIN: 10479409) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director of the Company and decided to seek approval of the Shareholders through EGM for appointment of Mrs. Dipali Nikunj Kanabar (DIN: 10479409) as Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5(five) Consecutive years with effect from January 31, 2024. Further, Mrs. Dipali Nikunj Kanabar (DIN: 10479409) have confirmed that she meets the criteria of Independence under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and are not debarred from holding the office of a Director by virtue of any order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority and is not related to any of the Directors of the Company. The detailed disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is enclosed as Annexure 1. 2. Upon the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration committee, the Board has considered and approved, the appointment of Mr. Vikas Chhangani (DIN: 10482940) as an Additional Director in the category of Executive Director of the Company and decided to seek approval of the Shareholders through EGM for regularization of Mr. Vikas Chhangani (DIN: 10482940) as Executive Director of the Company. Further, Mr. Vikas Chhangani (DIN: 10482940) have confirmed that he meets the criteria of Executive Director under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and is not debarred from holding the office of a director by virtue of any order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority. The detailed disclosures as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is enclosed as Annexure 2. 3. The Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Mrs. Priyanka Vijlani (DIN 05276328) as Non -Executive Director of the Company, and will be relieved from her duties on close of business hours on January 31, 2024. Consequently, she shall also cease to be a member of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders and Grievance Committee of the Company. The letter of resignation dated January 23, 2024 received from Mrs. Priyanka Vijlani is enclosed herewith. Necessary disclosure as per SEBI Circular Ref. No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is enclosed herewith as Annexure-3. 4. Resignation of Mr. Vikas Chhangani as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 31.01.2024. Necessary disclosure as per SEBI Circular Ref. No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is enclosed herewith as Annexure-4 also enclosed resignation letter. 5. Appointment of Ms. Nikita Shivkumar Nirwan as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. 31.01.2024. Necessary disclosure as per SEBI Circular Ref. No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is enclosed herewith as Annexure-5. 6. Increase in the limits pursuant to section 186 of The Companies Act, 2013 for making investments/extending loans and giving guarantees or providing securities in connection with loans to persons/ bodies corporate up to Rs. 25 Crores, subject to approval of shareholders; 7. Decided to convey Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. at the Registered Office at 804, Meadows, Sahar Plaza Complex, J. B. Nagar, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 059; 8. Approved the reconstitution of the following Committees of the Board of Directors w.e.f. January 31, 2024. 1. Nomination & Remuneration Committee Monish Hukamchand Jain Chairman Mahipal Singh Chouhan Member Dipali Nikunj Kanabar Member 2. Stakeholders and Grievance Committee Mahipal Singh Chouhan Chairman Monish Hukamchand Jain Member Vikas Chhangani Member 9. Appointed M/s. Nishant Jawasa & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting process in a fair & transparent manner. The Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 P.M. and concluded at 03.30 P.M. Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Appointment of Executive Director and Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024)