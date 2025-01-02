Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.15
3.15
3.15
3.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.36
6.18
5.32
4.21
Net Worth
10.51
9.33
8.47
7.36
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.51
9.33
8.47
7.36
Fixed Assets
0.2
0.34
0.4
0.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.84
8.09
7.24
6.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.55
-0.2
-0.24
-0.25
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.18
0.13
0.04
0.06
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.82
1.04
0.68
0.46
Sundry Creditors
-0.51
-0.48
-0.37
-0.32
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.04
-0.89
-0.59
-0.45
Cash
2.02
1.1
1.08
0.55
Total Assets
10.51
9.33
8.48
7.36
