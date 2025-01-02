iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd Balance Sheet

51.08
(4.99%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.15

3.15

3.15

3.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.36

6.18

5.32

4.21

Net Worth

10.51

9.33

8.47

7.36

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.51

9.33

8.47

7.36

Fixed Assets

0.2

0.34

0.4

0.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.84

8.09

7.24

6.63

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.55

-0.2

-0.24

-0.25

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.18

0.13

0.04

0.06

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.82

1.04

0.68

0.46

Sundry Creditors

-0.51

-0.48

-0.37

-0.32

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.04

-0.89

-0.59

-0.45

Cash

2.02

1.1

1.08

0.55

Total Assets

10.51

9.33

8.48

7.36

Navigant Corp. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.