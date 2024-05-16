To,

The Members of

N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31rtMarch 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31*March 2024, the profit and other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The Key audit matter Auditors Response 1. Valuation and Existence of Investments We obtained independent confirmation of the number of units held and net asset value per unit for each of the mutual fund units and market value for shares as at the year- end date, confirmation of shares and its market value. We have focused on the valuation and existence of the investments in Equity, Preference Shares and Mutual Funds because these represent a principal element on the net assets in the Financial Statements. We have also obtained the most recent set of audited financial statements for unquoted investments. Refer Note 6 to the Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information obtained at the date of this auditors report is the Directors report but does not include financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matter stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with IndAS prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic a Iternative but to do so.

Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: •

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detectinga material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher thanfor one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial statements made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a mannerthat achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Centra I Government of India in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we reportthat:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of my audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Change in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rules made thereunder.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31" March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report given in Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in the financial statements - Refer Note no. 35 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any longterm contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amount which were required to be transferred during the year ended 31st March 2024 to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. As per the management representation provided, we report,

• no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediaries shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

• no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

• Based on the audit procedures performed, we report that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given by management under the above sub-clauses contain any material misstatement.

• The final dividend paid by the company during the year, in respect of the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

As stated in note 40 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year and the same is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

• Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors Report for the year ended 31" March 2024

[Referred to in para 1 of the heading Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report]

(i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & Equipment.

(B) The company has no intangible assets, hence para 3(i)(a)(B)a of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified every year. In accordance with this programme, all the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable properties. Accordingly, para 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company has no inventory hence para 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees at any point of time of the year in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on para 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that since the company is in the business of making investments including granting loans in the normal course of its business and further, as it has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties, the provisions of paragraph 3(iii)(a) to (f) or the Order are not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company being a Non-banking Finance company, provisions of sectionl85 and 186 of the Act is not applicable. Thus paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder apply. Thus paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the services rendered by the Company. Thus paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable to the Company. There are no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of above statues outstanding as at 31st March 2024for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no dues of income tax, Goods & service tax, cess etc. which have not been deposited as at 31 March, 2024 on account of any dispute except:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In Lacs) Periods to which amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax including Penalty 12.02 A.Y 2018-2019 (FY 2017-2018) CIT ( A)

(viii) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on para 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not been declared will full defaulter by any bank orfinancial institution or other lender.

(c) The company has not raised any funds by way of term loan, hence para 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(ix)(e)and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised any money during the year by way of further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on the examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported duringthe course of audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during theyearand up to the date of this report

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timingand extent of ouraudit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business and report of the Internal Auditors have been considered by us.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company has obtained registration under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, none of the group companies are CIC and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and hence reporting under clause (xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that this is notan assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, with respect to obligations under Corporate social responsibility (CSR), the company is not required to spend towards CSR based on criteria as specified under section 134(5) of the act during the year and there are no such ongoing projects and unspent amount related to it, hence no reporting is required to be reported under the clause (xx)(a) and (xx)(b) of the order.

(xxi) The preparation of consolidated financial statements is not applicable to the Company. Hence reporting under paragraph (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

[Referred to in para 2(f) of the heading Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report]

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of N. B. I. Industrial Finance Co. Limited (the Company) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company forthe yearthen ended.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degreeof compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Chaturvedi & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration: 302137E

Nilima Joshi

Partner

Membership No. 52122

UDIN :24052122BKGPTZ2636

Place: Kolkata

Date : 16/05/2024