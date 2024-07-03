iifl-logo-icon 1
NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd Share Price

3,128.55
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High3,256.2
  • 52 Wk High4,100
  • Prev. Close3,192.4
  • Day's Low3,128.55
  • 52 Wk Low 1,665.05
  • Turnover (lac)9.44
  • P/E108.88
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value9,530.08
  • EPS29.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)768.62
  • Div. Yield0.02
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0

Prev. Close

3,192.4

Turnover(Lac.)

9.44

Day's High

3,256.2

Day's Low

3,128.55

52 Week's High

4,100

52 Week's Low

1,665.05

Book Value

9,530.08

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

768.62

P/E

108.88

EPS

29.32

Divi. Yield

0.02

NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

arrow

NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.67%

Institutions: 0.67%

Non-Institutions: 24.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.23

1.23

1.23

1.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,336.89

2,356.47

2,137.3

2,539.97

Net Worth

2,338.12

2,357.7

2,138.53

2,541.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

36.98

-10.66

9.32

2.7

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ashok Bhandari

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

B L Gaggar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Riya Jain Puja

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

J P Mundra

Independent Non Exe. Director

T. K. Bhattacharya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Debashis Ray

Independent Non Exe. Director

Priyanka Mohta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sundeep Bhutoria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd

Summary

N.B.I Industrial Finance Company Limited was incorporated on December 21, 1936. The Company is registered as Non-Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India and is categorized as Non-Deposit taking NBFC (NBFC-ND). The operation of the Company during the year was centered in dividend income; interest income and share trading. The main income of the Company is dividend income on long-term investments & interest on fixed deposit and profit from sale of investments. The Company, being into finance and investment activity, the impact of movement of stock markets has affected the profitability.The Company has only one class of shares - equity shares of par value Rs.10/- each. In FY 2017, the Board has proposed subject to members approval to sub-divide each Equity Share of nominal value of Rs 10/- each in the Capital of the Company fully paid-up, into 2 Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid-up and all the Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid would then stand converted into equity shares of Rs.5/- each on approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting by way of Special Resolution with consequential amendment to Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company as proposed.In FY 2017, The Venktesh Co. Ltd. and The Laxmi Salt Co. Ltd. ceased to be the associates of the Company. The Companys securities namely equity shares were admitted for trading at the NSE on 21 November 2016. The trading started with effect from 7th December 2016.In 2022-23
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd share price today?

The NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3128.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd is ₹768.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd is 108.88 and 0.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd is ₹1665.05 and ₹4100 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd?

NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.47%, 3 Years at 11.37%, 1 Year at 68.40%, 6 Month at 22.35%, 3 Month at 38.74% and 1 Month at -11.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.69 %
Institutions - 0.68 %
Public - 24.63 %

