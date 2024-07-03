Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹3,192.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.44
Day's High₹3,256.2
Day's Low₹3,128.55
52 Week's High₹4,100
52 Week's Low₹1,665.05
Book Value₹9,530.08
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)768.62
P/E108.88
EPS29.32
Divi. Yield0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.23
1.23
1.23
1.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,336.89
2,356.47
2,137.3
2,539.97
Net Worth
2,338.12
2,357.7
2,138.53
2,541.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
36.98
-10.66
9.32
2.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ashok Bhandari
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
B L Gaggar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Riya Jain Puja
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
J P Mundra
Independent Non Exe. Director
T. K. Bhattacharya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Debashis Ray
Independent Non Exe. Director
Priyanka Mohta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sundeep Bhutoria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd
Summary
N.B.I Industrial Finance Company Limited was incorporated on December 21, 1936. The Company is registered as Non-Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India and is categorized as Non-Deposit taking NBFC (NBFC-ND). The operation of the Company during the year was centered in dividend income; interest income and share trading. The main income of the Company is dividend income on long-term investments & interest on fixed deposit and profit from sale of investments. The Company, being into finance and investment activity, the impact of movement of stock markets has affected the profitability.The Company has only one class of shares - equity shares of par value Rs.10/- each. In FY 2017, the Board has proposed subject to members approval to sub-divide each Equity Share of nominal value of Rs 10/- each in the Capital of the Company fully paid-up, into 2 Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid-up and all the Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid would then stand converted into equity shares of Rs.5/- each on approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting by way of Special Resolution with consequential amendment to Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company as proposed.In FY 2017, The Venktesh Co. Ltd. and The Laxmi Salt Co. Ltd. ceased to be the associates of the Company. The Companys securities namely equity shares were admitted for trading at the NSE on 21 November 2016. The trading started with effect from 7th December 2016.In 2022-23
Read More
The NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3128.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd is ₹768.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd is 108.88 and 0.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd is ₹1665.05 and ₹4100 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.47%, 3 Years at 11.37%, 1 Year at 68.40%, 6 Month at 22.35%, 3 Month at 38.74% and 1 Month at -11.96%.
