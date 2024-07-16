iifl-logo-icon 1
NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd AGM

2,766.95
(-2.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:53:25 AM

NBI Indl. Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM16 Aug 202416 May 2024
Further, the Board has decided to convene the Annual General Meeting of members of the Company on Friday, the 16th day of August, 2024 at 10.30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at 21, Strand Road, Kolkata - 700 001 N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 16, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024) N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 09-Aug-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024) N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Court Convened General Meeting held on August 09, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 16, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:16/08/2024) N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 16, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:19/08/2024)

