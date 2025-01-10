NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.23
1.23
1.23
1.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,336.89
2,356.47
2,137.3
2,539.97
Net Worth
2,338.12
2,357.7
2,138.53
2,541.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
87.6
99.92
63.34
123.52
Total Liabilities
2,425.72
2,457.62
2,201.87
2,664.72
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,425.78
2,457.02
2,195.33
2,623.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.27
0.48
0.8
Networking Capital
-0.28
-0.25
-0.06
0.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.62
0.52
0.58
1.2
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.9
-0.77
-0.63
-0.62
Cash
0.06
0.58
6.12
39.6
Total Assets
2,425.72
2,457.62
2,201.86
2,664.72
