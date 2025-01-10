iifl-logo-icon 1
NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd Balance Sheet

2,939.8
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.23

1.23

1.23

1.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,336.89

2,356.47

2,137.3

2,539.97

Net Worth

2,338.12

2,357.7

2,138.53

2,541.2

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

87.6

99.92

63.34

123.52

Total Liabilities

2,425.72

2,457.62

2,201.87

2,664.72

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,425.78

2,457.02

2,195.33

2,623.74

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.17

0.27

0.48

0.8

Networking Capital

-0.28

-0.25

-0.06

0.57

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.62

0.52

0.58

1.2

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.9

-0.77

-0.63

-0.62

Cash

0.06

0.58

6.12

39.6

Total Assets

2,425.72

2,457.62

2,201.86

2,664.72

