NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,128.55
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:50 PM

NBI Indl. Fin. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

36.98

-10.66

9.32

2.7

Other operating items

Operating

36.98

-10.66

9.32

2.7

Capital expenditure

0.01

-0.02

0.01

0

Free cash flow

36.99

-10.68

9.33

2.7

Equity raised

4,155.65

1,721.45

131.13

47.07

Investing

1,010.16

1,521.82

69.66

0.7

Financing

0

0

0

-0.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0.12

0

Net in cash

5,202.8

3,232.59

210.24

50.44

