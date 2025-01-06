NBI Industrial Finance Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
36.98
-10.66
9.32
2.7
Other operating items
Operating
36.98
-10.66
9.32
2.7
Capital expenditure
0.01
-0.02
0.01
0
Free cash flow
36.99
-10.68
9.33
2.7
Equity raised
4,155.65
1,721.45
131.13
47.07
Investing
1,010.16
1,521.82
69.66
0.7
Financing
0
0
0
-0.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0.12
0
Net in cash
5,202.8
3,232.59
210.24
50.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.