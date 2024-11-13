|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 16, 2024, for re-appointment of Mr. Debasish Ray as an Independent Director for a second term of 5 years.
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated : 02/02/2024) The Exchange had sought clarification from N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited for the quarter ended 31-Dec-2023 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Financial results not signed by authorized signatory/ies -2. Limited Review Report/ Independent Auditors Report is not in the format prescribed by SEBI The response of the Company is enclosed. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024)
