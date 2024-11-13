Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 7 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 16, 2024, for re-appointment of Mr. Debasish Ray as an Independent Director for a second term of 5 years.

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024