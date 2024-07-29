We would like to further inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has recommended declaration of dividend of 10% i.e. at the rate of Rs.0.50 per equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 09-Aug-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)