|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|0.5
|10
|Final
|We would like to further inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has recommended declaration of dividend of 10% i.e. at the rate of Rs.0.50 per equity share of Rs. 5/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 09-Aug-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.