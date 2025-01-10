TO THE MEMBERS OF

NCC BLUE WATER PROJECTS LIMITED

Report on the Indian Accounting Standards ( Ind AS) financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of NCC BLUE WATER PROJECTS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income) for the year then ended, the Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, ("Ind AS)" and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the Profit ( including Other Comprehensive Income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the Ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Material Uncertainty related to going concern

We draw your attention to Note No … of the financial statements regarding preparation of financial statements on a going concern basis considering the circumstances stated in the said note and pending crystallization of the companys plans for revamping its operations. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of the audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013, with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance and the Cash Flows of the company in accordance with the Accounting Principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies ( Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosure are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern including the disclosures and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We also communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Independent Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended read with Rule 7 of the Companies ( Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) The provisions of section 197 of the Act do not apply to the Company, hence reporting under Section 143(3)(g) is not required. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. iv. a)The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement. d) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. e) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit and on the basis of test checking of selected samples, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that: (i) (A) (a) The company does not have any Property, Plant and Equipment. Accordingly Paragraphs 3(i)(a) and 3(i)(b) are not applicable to the Company. (B) The Company does not have any Intangible Assets. b) The title deeds of the immovable properties held by the Company are in the name of the Company and are in the nature of Investment Property. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventory. Accordingly Paragraph 3(ii) is not applicable to the Company. (b) the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Hence reporting under Para 3(ii)(b) is not applicable. (iii) The company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, hence provisions under Para 3(iii) are not applicable to the company.

(iv) The Company has not given loans, investments, guarantees and securities during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) Since the company has had no operations, clause vii) is not applicable to the Company.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of accounts that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year. Hence, reporting under Para 3(viii) is not applicable to the Company. (ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to banks, financial institutions and debenture holders.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The company does not have any term loans, hence the provisions of Para 3(ix)(c) are not applicable to the company. (d) The Company has no activities and hence the provisions of paragraph (ix) are not applicable to the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) We have not _led any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year. (xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company and therefore the provisions of Para 3(xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report), 2020 are not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) The provisions regarding Internal Audit are not applicable to the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financing or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly the provisions of Para 3(xvi)(c) are not applicable to the company. (d) As per the information and explanations given to us, there are no Core Investment Companies as part of the Group. Accordingly the provisions of Para 3(xvi)(d) is not applicable to the company (xvii) The company has not incurred Cash Losses during the year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable. (xix) Since the company has no liabilities and activities, the provisions of paragraph (xix) are not applicable to the Company. (xx) The provisions regarding Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company.