iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NCC Blue Water Products Ltd Share Price

16.96
(0.00%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.96
  • Day's High16.96
  • 52 Wk High28.07
  • Prev. Close16.96
  • Day's Low16.96
  • 52 Wk Low 8.47
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E40.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.76
  • EPS0.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

NCC Blue Water Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

16.96

Prev. Close

16.96

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

16.96

Day's Low

16.96

52 Week's High

28.07

52 Week's Low

8.47

Book Value

10.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.14

P/E

40.38

EPS

0.42

Divi. Yield

0

NCC Blue Water Products Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NCC Blue Water Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

NCC Blue Water Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:13 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.52%

Foreign: 28.51%

Indian: 7.39%

Non-Promoter- 1.00%

Institutions: 0.99%

Non-Institutions: 63.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

NCC Blue Water Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.75

7.75

7.75

7.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.51

0.07

-0.27

-0.59

Net Worth

8.26

7.82

7.48

7.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.55

1.06

-0.48

7.82

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.25

0.11

-0.95

Working capital

0.46

4.39

-0.3

0.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-34.26

-76.92

391.85

38.21

EBIT growth

-48.15

-327.19

-101.31

9,319.78

Net profit growth

-49.53

-321.05

-105.32

1,701.04

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

NCC Blue Water Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT NCC Blue Water Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

S R K Deepthi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Venugopal

Independent Director

RAVINDRANATH RATHO

Independent Director

Vatsavayi Dinesh Raju

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NCC Blue Water Products Ltd

Summary

NCC Blue Water Products Limited was incorporated on August 18, 1992. The Companys main business is implementation of an Integrated Aqua Culture Project at Nakkapali Mandal, Tuni, Visakhapatnam District. As the entire net worth of the Company eroded, the Company was referred to BIFR and was registered as a Sick Company. The Indian Aqua Industry continued to pass through a difficult period, in view of Virus and other related issues. Due to persistent viral attacks most of the corporate aquaculture companies had discontinued their operations and shut their processing plants incurring heavy losses. The company is considering various possibilities to restructure its business operations.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the NCC Blue Water Products Ltd share price today?

The NCC Blue Water Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd is ₹13.14 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd is 40.38 and 1.58 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NCC Blue Water Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd is ₹8.47 and ₹28.07 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd?

NCC Blue Water Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.94%, 3 Years at 69.87%, 1 Year at 97.21%, 6 Month at 74.67%, 3 Month at -37.19% and 1 Month at 16.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.92 %
Institutions - 0.99 %
Public - 63.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR NCC Blue Water Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.