Summary

NCC Blue Water Products Limited was incorporated on August 18, 1992. The Companys main business is implementation of an Integrated Aqua Culture Project at Nakkapali Mandal, Tuni, Visakhapatnam District. As the entire net worth of the Company eroded, the Company was referred to BIFR and was registered as a Sick Company. The Indian Aqua Industry continued to pass through a difficult period, in view of Virus and other related issues. Due to persistent viral attacks most of the corporate aquaculture companies had discontinued their operations and shut their processing plants incurring heavy losses. The company is considering various possibilities to restructure its business operations.

