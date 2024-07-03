Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹16.96
Prev. Close₹16.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹16.96
Day's Low₹16.96
52 Week's High₹28.07
52 Week's Low₹8.47
Book Value₹10.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.14
P/E40.38
EPS0.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.75
7.75
7.75
7.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.51
0.07
-0.27
-0.59
Net Worth
8.26
7.82
7.48
7.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.55
1.06
-0.48
7.82
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.25
0.11
-0.95
Working capital
0.46
4.39
-0.3
0.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-34.26
-76.92
391.85
38.21
EBIT growth
-48.15
-327.19
-101.31
9,319.78
Net profit growth
-49.53
-321.05
-105.32
1,701.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
S R K Deepthi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Venugopal
Independent Director
RAVINDRANATH RATHO
Independent Director
Vatsavayi Dinesh Raju
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by NCC Blue Water Products Ltd
Summary
NCC Blue Water Products Limited was incorporated on August 18, 1992. The Companys main business is implementation of an Integrated Aqua Culture Project at Nakkapali Mandal, Tuni, Visakhapatnam District. As the entire net worth of the Company eroded, the Company was referred to BIFR and was registered as a Sick Company. The Indian Aqua Industry continued to pass through a difficult period, in view of Virus and other related issues. Due to persistent viral attacks most of the corporate aquaculture companies had discontinued their operations and shut their processing plants incurring heavy losses. The company is considering various possibilities to restructure its business operations.
The NCC Blue Water Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd is ₹13.14 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd is 40.38 and 1.58 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NCC Blue Water Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NCC Blue Water Products Ltd is ₹8.47 and ₹28.07 as of 02 Jan ‘25
NCC Blue Water Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.94%, 3 Years at 69.87%, 1 Year at 97.21%, 6 Month at 74.67%, 3 Month at -37.19% and 1 Month at 16.97%.
