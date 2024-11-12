|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|NCC BLUE WATER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for the 2nd Quarter and Half Yearly ended 30th Sept 2024
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Appointment of Additional Directors
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|NCC BLUE WATER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approving Un-audited Financial Results 30.06.2024
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|NCC BLUE WATER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results FY 31-03-2024
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|NCC BLUE WATER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approving the Un-Audited Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months period ended 31st December 2024 Results for 3rd Quarter and Nine Months (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
