NCC Blue Water Products Ltd Board Meeting

17.1
(1.79%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

NCC Blue Water CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
NCC BLUE WATER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for the 2nd Quarter and Half Yearly ended 30th Sept 2024
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Appointment of Additional Directors
Board Meeting12 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
NCC BLUE WATER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approving Un-audited Financial Results 30.06.2024
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
NCC BLUE WATER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results FY 31-03-2024
Board Meeting12 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
NCC BLUE WATER PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approving the Un-Audited Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months period ended 31st December 2024 Results for 3rd Quarter and Nine Months (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

