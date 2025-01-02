NCC Blue Water Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.55
1.06
-0.48
7.82
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.25
0.11
-0.95
Working capital
0.46
4.39
-0.3
0.56
Other operating items
Operating
0.86
5.19
-0.68
7.39
Capital expenditure
0
-1.97
-5.01
-1.74
Free cash flow
0.86
3.22
-5.69
5.65
Equity raised
-1.98
-7.37
-10.42
-24.17
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
-7.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.12
-4.15
-16.12
-25.53
