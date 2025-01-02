iifl-logo-icon 1
NCC Blue Water Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.96
(0.00%)
Jan 2, 2025

NCC Blue Water FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.55

1.06

-0.48

7.82

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.25

0.11

-0.95

Working capital

0.46

4.39

-0.3

0.56

Other operating items

Operating

0.86

5.19

-0.68

7.39

Capital expenditure

0

-1.97

-5.01

-1.74

Free cash flow

0.86

3.22

-5.69

5.65

Equity raised

-1.98

-7.37

-10.42

-24.17

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

-7.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.12

-4.15

-16.12

-25.53

