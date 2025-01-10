NCC Blue Water Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.75
7.75
7.75
7.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.51
0.07
-0.27
-0.59
Net Worth
8.26
7.82
7.48
7.16
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.26
7.82
7.48
7.16
Fixed Assets
0.39
0.39
0.39
0.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.41
0.47
0.52
0.57
Networking Capital
0.07
0.04
0.06
0.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.18
0.14
0.13
0.17
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.1
-0.07
-0.05
Cash
7.39
6.92
6.52
6.09
Total Assets
8.26
7.82
7.49
7.17
