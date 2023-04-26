To

The Members,

NCC BLUEWATER PRODUCTS LIMITED

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the 31st Annual Report along with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for financial year ended March, 31 2024. The financial summary and highlights are stated as under:

Financial Results ( in Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended 31.03.2024 Year ended 31.03.2023 Gross Income 77.01 63.43 Profit before Depreciation and taxation 59.07 45.30 Depreciation - - Provision for Tax (15.40) (11.51) Profit after tax 43.67 33.79 Paid-up equity share capital 775.00 775.00 Reserves excluding Revaluation Reserves 50.80 7.13

Dividend

In view of losses su_ered in earlier years which are carried forward and as the Profit earned in the current FY is meagre, the Board has not recommended any dividend for the year ended 31.03.2024.

The State of the Companys Affairs

During the year, your Company has earned Gross Income of

77.01lakhs and net Profit of 43.67 lakhs.

As communicated to the Members at the time of the previous Annual General Meeting after the compulsory acquisition of the major portion of the lands owned by the Company at Chandanada Village, Nakkapalli Mandal, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh by the Government of Andhra Pradesh through the Andhra Pradesh Industrial & Infrastructure Corporation Limited under the provisions of The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RFCTLARR) Act, 2013_ the Company was left with around 49.29 acres of undisputed land and 22.57 acres of lands where there are certain issues. As the aforesaid lands owned by the company are in fragments of 5 to 6 parcels and are unviable for any active usage, the Company had sought the approval of the members of the Company for disposing o_ the aforesaid land parcels which have been remaining idle quite for sometime and which was accorded by the members at the previous AGM. The Company is in the process of selling the aforesaid parcels of lands.

Amounts Transferred to Reserve

The Board has decided to retain the Profit earned and not to transfer the same to the Reserve.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Business Overview and Outlook and the state of the affairs of the Company and the Industry in which it operates, is discussed in detail in the section relating to Management Discussion & Analysis which forms part of this report.

Change in nature of business

There has been no change in the nature of business carried on by the Company during the year under review Material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company.

There are no Material Changes and Commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

Share Capital

During the financial year under review, there has been no change in the Authorized & Paid up Share Capital of the Company.

Directors responsibility statement

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors to the best of their knowledge and ability confirm as under: (a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; (b) We have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the Profit of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024; (c) We have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the said Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; (d) The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis; (e) The Company had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and (f) We have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

The names of Companies which have become or cease to be its Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures or Associates Companies during the year

The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate and joint-venture companies.

Deposits from Public

During the year the Company has not accepted any Deposit from the public.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo

The Company did not have any activities either relating to Conservation of Energy or Technology Absorption and therefore the provisions relating to Conservation of Energy or Technology Absorption are not applicable. The Company did not have any foreign exchange earnings and foreign exchange outgo during the year under review.

Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments under Section 186

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, the Company has not made any loans, guarantees, investments during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Particulars of contracts or arrangement with Related Parties

The Company has not entered into any related party transactions during the financial year 2023-24.

Directors and KMPs

Sri J S N Raju (DIN 02143715) Whole Time Director retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers for re-appointment.

The Independent Directors have submitted the declaration of independence, pursuant to section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 stating that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in sub-section(6) of section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Sri J S N Raju, Wholetime Director and Sri K Vidya Sagar, Chief Financial Officer and Sri M.Venugopal, Company Secretary are the Key Managerial Personnel of the company in accordance with the provisions of the Section 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Meetings of Board of Directors

During the Financial year the Board has met six times i.e. on 4th April, 2023, 26th May 2023, 10th August 2023, 4th September 2023, 10th November 2023, and 12th February 2024

Meeting of Independent Directors

Pursuant to provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made there under and Secretarial Standard-I issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 was held on February 12, 2024.

Composition of Audit Committee

The Committee met four times during the Financial Year i.e. on 26th May, 2023, 10th August, 2023, 10th November, 2023 and 12th February 2024.

Composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Committee met two times during the Financial Year i.e. 26th May 2023 and 10th August 2023.

Composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Committee met one time during the Financial Year i.e. 26th May 2023

Whistle Blower Policy / Vigil Mechanism

Pursuant to Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder and pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company has established a mechanism through which all the stakeholders can report the suspected frauds to the appropriate authority. The Whistle Blower Policy which has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company has been posted on the website of the Company (http:// nccbpl.com).

Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 a copy of the annual return for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 has been placed on the website of the Company at http://www.nccbpl.com.

Corporate Governance

Pursuant to the Regulation 15 (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is exempted from furnishing Corporate Governance Report.

Evaluation of performance of the Board, Members of the Board and the Committees of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down criteria for performance evaluation of Directors, Board level Committees and the Board as a whole and also the evaluation process for the same.

Pursuant to provisions, the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation,

2015, annual performance evaluation of the Directors including Chairman, Board and its Committees viz., the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and Stakeholders Relationship Committee has been carried out. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviews the said Performance Evaluation on annual basis. The Performance evaluation of Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board of Directors without participation of the directors who are subject to the evaluation.

Compliance with Secretarial Standards

The Company has complied with applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Reporting of Frauds by the Auditors

During the period under review, there were no frauds reported to the Central Government under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 by your Auditors.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The company has a CSR Policy. Provisions of Section 135 of the Act relating to CSR are not applicable to the Company.

Remuneration Policy

The Company has not paid any remuneration to its Directors.

Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

The company was not required to transfer any shares/dividend to the IEPF Authority during the Financial Year 2023-24.

Details of Adequacy of Internal Financial Controls

The Company is well equipped with adequate internal financial controls. The Company has a continuous monitoring mechanism which enable the organization to maintain the standards of the control systems in taking corrective actions on timely basis.

Details of Significant and Material orders passed by Regulators or Court or Tribunal impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

There has been no order passed by the Regulators or Court or Tribunal.

Statutory Audit

M/s. K P Rao & Co., (Firm Registration No. 003135S), Chartered Accountants who were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of Five years from the conclusion of the 29th Annual General Meeting till conclusion of 34th Annual General Meeting conducted the Statutory Audit for the F.Y – 2023-24. The Independent Auditors Report to the Members of the Company in respect of the Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 forms part of this Annual Report and do not contain any qualifications(s) or adverse observations.

Secretarial Audit

As per the provisions of the Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board appointed M/s. BS & Company, Company Secretaries LLP to conduct Secretarial Audit of the records and documents of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 in Form No MR-3 is annexed to the Boards Report. The Secretarial Audit Report to the Members of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 does not contain any qualifications or adverse observations

Particulars of Employees

At present there are no employees whose particulars are to be given under Rule 5(2) & 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, as amended from time to time.

The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration and other details in terms of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, currently not applicable as no Director or KMP has drawn remuneration from the Company except Mr M Venu Gopal, Company Secretary. Further, there are no other employees on rolls of the Company.

Acknowledgements

The Directors thank the Companys Members, Bankers and officials of concerned Government Departments for their co- operation and continued support to the Company.

Management Discussion & Analysis

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has compulsorily acquired almost the entire Project land and facilities of the Company under the Right to Fair Compensation and transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. In view of the above, the Management of the Company is considering to restructure its activities.

A) Industry Structure and developments: Not Applicable for reasons stated above. B) Opportunities and Threats Not Applicable for reasons stated above.

C) Segment –Wise or Product –wise performance Not Applicable for reasons stated above. D) Outlook and Risks and Concerns Please see the above note E) Internal Control Systems and their adequacy:

The Company has adequate internal control systems commensurate with the activities of the Company. F) Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance

During the year your Company has earned net Profit of 43.67 lakhs on the gross turnover of 77.01 lakhs. The Company is exploring various alternatives available for restructuring its business.

G) Material developments in human Resources/Industrial Relations front, including people employed: There was no material developments in human Resources/ Industrial Relations front.

Form No. MR-3

[Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

To,

The Members

NCC Blue Water Products Limited

Hyderabad

We have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by NCC Blue Water Products Limited. Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/ statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon. Based on our verification of the NCC Blue Water Products Limited books, papers, minute books, forms and returns _led and other records maintained by the company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, we hereby report that in our opinion, the company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board processes and compliance mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter: We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns _led and other records maintained by NCC Blue Water Products Limited ("The Company") for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 according to the provisions of: (i) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder; (ii) Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI); (iii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA) and the rules made thereunder; (iv) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed there under; (v) The following Regulations prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992:- (a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011; (b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015; (c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009/2018; (d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 (LODR);

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of Secretarial Standards 1 & 2 issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) which the company is in the process of adopting. During the period under review, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above.

We further report that:

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. There were no changes in the composition of the Board of Directors during the period under review.

Adequate notices were given to all directors to schedule the Board meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent in advance and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting. During the period under review, resolutions were carried through majority. As confirmed by the Management, there were no dissenting views expressed by any of the members on any business transacted at the meetings held during the period under review.

Based on the information, documents provided and the representations made by the Company, its officers during our audit process and also on review of the compliance reports of the Company Secretary taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company periodically, in our opinion, there are adequate systems and processes in the Company to commensurate with the size and operations of the Company, to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

The compliance by the Company of the applicable financial laws like direct and indirect tax laws and labour laws -general and specific laws as mentioned in the report above _ling of periodical returns, maintenance of financial records and books of accounts have not been reviewed by us since the same have been subject to review by Statutory Auditors, Internal Auditors and other professionals.

Annexure

To,

The Members,

NCC Blue Water Products Limited Hyderabad

Our report of even date is to be read along with this letter:

1. Maintenance of Secretarial records is the responsibility of the Management of the Company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.

2. We have followed the audit practices and process as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the Secretarial records. The verification was done on test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in secretarial records. We believe that the processes and practices, we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and Books of Accounts of the Company.

4. Wherever required, we have obtained the Management representation about the compliance of applicable laws, rules and regulations etc.

5. The compliance of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws, Rules, Regulations, secretarial standards issued by ICSI is the responsibility of the Management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedures on test basis.

6. The Secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the Management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

7. We further report that, based on the information provided by the Company, its officers, authorized representatives during the conduct of the audit and also on the review of quarterly compliance report by the respective departmental heads/ Company Secretary/ Managing Director taken on record by the Board of the Company, in our opinion adequate systems and process and control mechanism exist in the Company to monitor compliance with applicable general laws and Data protection policy.

8. We further report that the compliance by the Company of applicable fiscal laws like Direct & Indirect tax laws have not been reviewed in this audit since the same has been subject to review by the Statutory Auditors and other designated professionals.

9. All the documents, records and other information were verified and checked electronically as provided by the management but not verified Original records and documents physically.