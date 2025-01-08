NCC Blue Water Products Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has compulsorily acquired almost the entire Project land and facilities of the Company under the Right to Fair Compensation and transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. In view of the above, the Management of the Company is considering to restructure its activities.

A) Industry Structure and developments:

Not Applicable for reasons stated above.

B) Opportunities and Threats

Not Applicable for reasons stated above.

C) Segment -Wise or Product -wise performance Not Applicable for reasons stated above.

D) Outlook and Risks and Concerns Please see the above note

E) Internal Control Systems and their adequacy:

The Company has adequate internal control systems commensurate with the activities of the Company.

F) Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance

During the year your Company has earned net profit of Rs.33.79 lakhs on the gross turnover of Rs.63.43 lakhs. The Company is exploring various alternatives available for restructuring its business.

G) Material developments in human Resources/Industrial Relations front, including people employed:

There was no material developments in human Resources/ Industrial Relations front.