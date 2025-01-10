To,

The Members of

Neeraj Paper Marketing Limited

Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone fiinancial statements of Neeraj Paper Marketing Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Pro it and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone fiinancial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone fiinancial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of a airs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the pro it and comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone fiinancial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing speci ied under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone fiinancial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have ful illed our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is suf icient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone fiinancial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most signi icance in our audit of the standalone fiinancial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone fiinancial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone fiinancial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone fiinancial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone fiinancial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone fiinancial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone fiinancial statements that give a true and fair view of the fiinancial position, fiinancial performance, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal fiinancial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone fiinancial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone fiinancial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys fiinancial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone fiinancial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to in luence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone fiinancial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone fiinancial statements, whether due to fraud orerror, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is suf icient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal fiinancial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that a appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal fiinancial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and relate disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on th audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone inancial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone fiinancial statements, including th disclosures, and whether the standalone fiinancial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone fiinancial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the fiinancial statements may be in luenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identi ied misstatements in the fiinancial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit _indings, including any significant de iciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone fiinancial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest Benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements 11. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a)We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of pro it and loss, the statement of cash _low and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS fiinancial statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rule issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disquali ied as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal fiinancial controls over fiinancial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodi ied opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal fiinancial controls over fiinancial reporting.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16), In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate A airs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i)The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its fiinancial position in itsstandalone Ind AS fiinancial statements.

ii)The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii)There were no amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund bythe Company.

iv)(a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identi ied in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Bene iciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identi ied in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of theFunding Party ("Ultimate Bene iciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement; v)No dividend have been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used Tally accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, Considering our technical limitation in the accounting software, we are unable to comment on whether the audit trail has been tampered with or not as required by Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. Further Audit trail is preserved in the accounting software itself and not

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

"Annexure A" To the Independent Auditors Report

(Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 1(f) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section)

We have audited the internal inancial controls over inancial reporting of Neeraj Paper Marketing Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS fiinancial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal fiinancial controls based on the internal control over fiinancial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal fiinancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and ef icient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable fiinancial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal fiinancial controls over fiinancial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal fiinancial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal fiinancial controls over fiinancial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal fiinancial controls over fiinancial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal fiinancial controls over fiinancial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS fiinancial statements, whether due to fraud or error.We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is suf icient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal fiinancial controls system over fiinancial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal fiinancial control over fiinancial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of fiinancial reporting and the preparation of fiinancial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal fiinancial control over fiinancial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly re lect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of fiinancial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the fiinancial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal fiinancial controls over fiinancial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal fiinancial controls over fiinancial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal fiinancial control over fiinancial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal fiinancial controls system over fiinancial reporting and such internal fiinancial controls over fiinancial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over fiinancial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE "B" REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF NEERAJ PAPER MARKETING LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

As per the programme certain Property, Plant and Equipment have been verified during the year, based on information provided to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such veri cation.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties, (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and

(d) intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and records provided, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As per the physical verification program, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. Further we have been informed by the company that no quarterly return or statement is required to be filed with banks or financial institutions. Company is only required to submit monthly statement of stocks and book debts, which is in agreement of books of accounts of the company.

(iii) During the year the company has not made investments in, nor provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities to the parties covered under the provisions of sections 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided to the parties covered under section 186 of the Act.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits covered under sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods And Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty Of Customs, Duty Of Excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable and there were no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the records and information & explanations given to us, details of statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:-

Name of statute Nature of Dues Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Amount (Rs.) Remark (Amount Paid Under Protest) Delhi Value Added Tax Act 2004/Delhi Sales Tax Act 1975 Sales Tax/VAT 2013-14 Assessing O icer (VATO), Sales Tax Department 1,03,06,315 Sales Tax/VAT 2013-14 Assessing O icer (VATO), Sales Tax Department 1,22,19,538 45,50,000 Sales Tax/VAT 2013-14 Assessing O icer (VATO), Sales Tax Department 1,36,24,628 Sales Tax/VAT 2013-14 Assessing O icer (VATO), Sales Tax Department 76,10,112 Goods and Service Tax Act GST 2022-23 The Commission of Trade & Taxes, GNCTD, Vyapar Bhawan Delhi 28,20,000 28,20,000 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2012-13 DCIT Central Circle-28 New Delhi 12,15,438 10,37,320

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender; (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company and based on the representations of the Company, we report that the Company has neither taken any funds from any entity or person during the year nor it has raised funds through issue of shares or borrowings on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its Subsidiaries or joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on the audit procedures performed and on the basis of information and explanations provided by the management, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable

(xiii) According to the information and explanations and records made available by the management of the Company and audit procedures performed, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and till date in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures (xv) On the basis of records made available to us and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There was no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company and/or certificate with respect to meeting financial obligations by the Company as and when they fall due. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Based on our examination, the provision of section 135 are not applicable on the company. Hence this clause is not applicable on the company

(xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of the standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.