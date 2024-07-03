Summary

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd (NPML), incorporated on 09th March,1995, is a highly dynamic and rapidly growing Trading Company whose annual revenues exceed Rs.4000 Million (US $ 65 Million). The Company actively slot in the area of manufacturers of Kraft Paper and Duplex Board. In other words, wholesale of paper and other stationary items, which includes books, magazine and newspapers. It is The Company, situated in Pitampura city in New Delhi has a diversified Business Portfolio in Trading of Packaging grades of paper and paperboards, tissue papers, iron & steel, besides trading of commodities. It enjoys a strong leadership position in the Kraft/ Liner board segment.The Company is a one-stop- paper Solutions shop, enabling customers to source the widest range of papers and boards at single window. It built a great relationship with the leading Paper Manufacturing companies of India to fulfill the needs of his valued customers.

Read More