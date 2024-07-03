iifl-logo-icon 1
Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd Share Price

26.32
(-2.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.55
  • Day's High28.15
  • 52 Wk High50
  • Prev. Close26.87
  • Day's Low25.53
  • 52 Wk Low 16
  • Turnover (lac)3.15
  • P/E52.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.35
  • EPS0.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.95
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

25.55

Prev. Close

26.87

Turnover(Lac.)

3.15

Day's High

28.15

Day's Low

25.53

52 Week's High

50

52 Week's Low

16

Book Value

25.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.95

P/E

52.69

EPS

0.51

Divi. Yield

0

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:13 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.83%

Non-Promoter- 72.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11

11

11

11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.58

16.11

15.55

14.66

Net Worth

27.58

27.11

26.55

25.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

109.08

144.26

328.58

372.42

yoy growth (%)

-24.38

-56.09

-11.77

-2.18

Raw materials

-104.34

-138.64

-312.88

-357.37

As % of sales

95.65

96.1

95.22

95.95

Employee costs

-1.16

-1.44

-1.71

-1.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.55

0.63

1.59

1.13

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.44

-0.32

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.14

0.12

-0.52

-0.38

Working capital

0.68

-41.6

-4.56

-1.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.38

-56.09

-11.77

-2.18

Op profit growth

-14.95

-70.04

3.37

-0.67

EBIT growth

-16.61

-73.89

3.42

-0.8

Net profit growth

-46.38

-136.38

-380.04

11.46

No Record Found

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

PARVEEN KUMAR GOEL

Whole-time Director

DEEPAK GOEL

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

AMIT AGARWAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mansi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Neha Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pooja Bhardwaj

Independent Director

Gagan Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepa Kumari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd

Summary

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd (NPML), incorporated on 09th March,1995, is a highly dynamic and rapidly growing Trading Company whose annual revenues exceed Rs.4000 Million (US $ 65 Million). The Company actively slot in the area of manufacturers of Kraft Paper and Duplex Board. In other words, wholesale of paper and other stationary items, which includes books, magazine and newspapers. It is The Company, situated in Pitampura city in New Delhi has a diversified Business Portfolio in Trading of Packaging grades of paper and paperboards, tissue papers, iron & steel, besides trading of commodities. It enjoys a strong leadership position in the Kraft/ Liner board segment.The Company is a one-stop- paper Solutions shop, enabling customers to source the widest range of papers and boards at single window. It built a great relationship with the leading Paper Manufacturing companies of India to fulfill the needs of his valued customers.
Company FAQs

What is the Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd share price today?

The Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd is ₹28.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd is 52.69 and 1.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd is ₹16 and ₹50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd?

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.50%, 3 Years at 8.31%, 1 Year at 41.27%, 6 Month at 37.79%, 3 Month at 45.24% and 1 Month at -35.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.17 %

