Open₹25.55
Prev. Close₹26.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.15
Day's High₹28.15
Day's Low₹25.53
52 Week's High₹50
52 Week's Low₹16
Book Value₹25.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.95
P/E52.69
EPS0.51
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
11
11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.58
16.11
15.55
14.66
Net Worth
27.58
27.11
26.55
25.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
109.08
144.26
328.58
372.42
yoy growth (%)
-24.38
-56.09
-11.77
-2.18
Raw materials
-104.34
-138.64
-312.88
-357.37
As % of sales
95.65
96.1
95.22
95.95
Employee costs
-1.16
-1.44
-1.71
-1.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.55
0.63
1.59
1.13
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.44
-0.32
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.14
0.12
-0.52
-0.38
Working capital
0.68
-41.6
-4.56
-1.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.38
-56.09
-11.77
-2.18
Op profit growth
-14.95
-70.04
3.37
-0.67
EBIT growth
-16.61
-73.89
3.42
-0.8
Net profit growth
-46.38
-136.38
-380.04
11.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
PARVEEN KUMAR GOEL
Whole-time Director
DEEPAK GOEL
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
AMIT AGARWAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mansi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Neha Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pooja Bhardwaj
Independent Director
Gagan Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepa Kumari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd
Summary
Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd (NPML), incorporated on 09th March,1995, is a highly dynamic and rapidly growing Trading Company whose annual revenues exceed Rs.4000 Million (US $ 65 Million). The Company actively slot in the area of manufacturers of Kraft Paper and Duplex Board. In other words, wholesale of paper and other stationary items, which includes books, magazine and newspapers. It is The Company, situated in Pitampura city in New Delhi has a diversified Business Portfolio in Trading of Packaging grades of paper and paperboards, tissue papers, iron & steel, besides trading of commodities. It enjoys a strong leadership position in the Kraft/ Liner board segment.The Company is a one-stop- paper Solutions shop, enabling customers to source the widest range of papers and boards at single window. It built a great relationship with the leading Paper Manufacturing companies of India to fulfill the needs of his valued customers.
The Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd is ₹28.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd is 52.69 and 1.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd is ₹16 and ₹50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.50%, 3 Years at 8.31%, 1 Year at 41.27%, 6 Month at 37.79%, 3 Month at 45.24% and 1 Month at -35.69%.
