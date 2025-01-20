Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.77
-2.18
22.8
Op profit growth
3.37
-0.67
-3.74
EBIT growth
3.42
-0.8
-3.7
Net profit growth
-379.26
-8.63
37.44
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.32
2.84
2.79
3.57
EBIT margin
3.31
2.83
2.79
3.55
Net profit margin
-0.63
0.2
0.21
0.19
RoCE
11.95
11.2
11.31
RoNW
-2.05
0.71
0.8
RoA
-0.57
0.19
0.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.68
0.61
0.54
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.19
0.43
0.5
0.31
Book value per share
22.06
24.03
23.35
22.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
8.54
27.54
P/CEPS
-7.66
13.27
33.06
P/B
0.76
0.24
0.71
EV/EBIDTA
7.39
6.54
7.9
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-33.07
-33.88
-32.78
-32.03
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
96.04
91.22
95.04
Inventory days
7.53
0.31
0
Creditor days
-16.9
-6.32
-2.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.17
-1.12
-1.1
-1.08
Net debt / equity
2.66
2.43
2.63
2.64
Net debt / op. profit
5.9
6.07
6.34
5.94
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-95.22
-95.95
-96.37
-95.83
Employee costs
-0.52
-0.35
-0.3
-0.29
Other costs
-0.92
-0.83
-0.51
-0.3
