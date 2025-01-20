iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd Key Ratios

23.9
(4.96%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:32:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.77

-2.18

22.8

Op profit growth

3.37

-0.67

-3.74

EBIT growth

3.42

-0.8

-3.7

Net profit growth

-379.26

-8.63

37.44

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.32

2.84

2.79

3.57

EBIT margin

3.31

2.83

2.79

3.55

Net profit margin

-0.63

0.2

0.21

0.19

RoCE

11.95

11.2

11.31

RoNW

-2.05

0.71

0.8

RoA

-0.57

0.19

0.21

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.68

0.61

0.54

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.19

0.43

0.5

0.31

Book value per share

22.06

24.03

23.35

22.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

8.54

27.54

P/CEPS

-7.66

13.27

33.06

P/B

0.76

0.24

0.71

EV/EBIDTA

7.39

6.54

7.9

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-33.07

-33.88

-32.78

-32.03

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

96.04

91.22

95.04

Inventory days

7.53

0.31

0

Creditor days

-16.9

-6.32

-2.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.17

-1.12

-1.1

-1.08

Net debt / equity

2.66

2.43

2.63

2.64

Net debt / op. profit

5.9

6.07

6.34

5.94

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-95.22

-95.95

-96.37

-95.83

Employee costs

-0.52

-0.35

-0.3

-0.29

Other costs

-0.92

-0.83

-0.51

-0.3

Neeraj Paper Mkt : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.