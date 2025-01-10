Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
11
11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.58
16.11
15.55
14.66
Net Worth
27.58
27.11
26.55
25.66
Minority Interest
Debt
25.66
26.78
22.75
22.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.74
0.75
0.74
0.52
Total Liabilities
53.98
54.64
50.04
49.05
Fixed Assets
5.59
5.95
6.36
7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.01
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
47.89
48.21
43.37
41.66
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
40.51
49
43.4
42.94
Debtor Days
143.67
Other Current Assets
16.3
12.17
9.37
5.78
Sundry Creditors
-6.9
-11.1
-7.32
-5.01
Creditor Days
16.76
Other Current Liabilities
-2.02
-1.86
-2.08
-2.05
Cash
0.46
0.48
0.29
0.37
Total Assets
53.98
54.65
50.04
49.05
