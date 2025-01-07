Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
109.08
144.26
328.58
372.42
yoy growth (%)
-24.38
-56.09
-11.77
-2.18
Raw materials
-104.34
-138.64
-312.88
-357.37
As % of sales
95.65
96.1
95.22
95.95
Employee costs
-1.16
-1.44
-1.71
-1.33
As % of sales
1.06
1
0.52
0.35
Other costs
-0.79
-0.89
-3.04
-3.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.72
0.62
0.92
0.83
Operating profit
2.78
3.27
10.94
10.58
OPM
2.55
2.27
3.32
2.84
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.44
-0.32
-0.26
Interest expense
-1.82
-2.21
-9.31
-9.4
Other income
0
0.01
0.28
0.22
Profit before tax
0.55
0.63
1.59
1.13
Taxes
-0.14
0.12
-0.52
-0.38
Tax rate
-25.78
20.29
-33.07
-33.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.4
0.76
1.06
0.74
Exceptional items
0
0
-3.16
0
Net profit
0.4
0.76
-2.09
0.74
yoy growth (%)
-46.38
-136.38
-380.04
11.46
NPM
0.37
0.52
-0.63
0.2
No Record Found
