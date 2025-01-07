iifl-logo-icon 1
Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.26
(-4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:35:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

109.08

144.26

328.58

372.42

yoy growth (%)

-24.38

-56.09

-11.77

-2.18

Raw materials

-104.34

-138.64

-312.88

-357.37

As % of sales

95.65

96.1

95.22

95.95

Employee costs

-1.16

-1.44

-1.71

-1.33

As % of sales

1.06

1

0.52

0.35

Other costs

-0.79

-0.89

-3.04

-3.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.72

0.62

0.92

0.83

Operating profit

2.78

3.27

10.94

10.58

OPM

2.55

2.27

3.32

2.84

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.44

-0.32

-0.26

Interest expense

-1.82

-2.21

-9.31

-9.4

Other income

0

0.01

0.28

0.22

Profit before tax

0.55

0.63

1.59

1.13

Taxes

-0.14

0.12

-0.52

-0.38

Tax rate

-25.78

20.29

-33.07

-33.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.4

0.76

1.06

0.74

Exceptional items

0

0

-3.16

0

Net profit

0.4

0.76

-2.09

0.74

yoy growth (%)

-46.38

-136.38

-380.04

11.46

NPM

0.37

0.52

-0.63

0.2

