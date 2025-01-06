iifl-logo-icon 1
Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25.53
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Neeraj Paper Mkt FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.55

0.63

1.59

1.13

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.44

-0.32

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.14

0.12

-0.52

-0.38

Working capital

0.68

-41.6

-4.56

-1.63

Other operating items

Operating

0.67

-41.28

-3.81

-1.14

Capital expenditure

-0.16

0.34

1.92

-0.1

Free cash flow

0.51

-40.94

-1.89

-1.24

Equity raised

28.53

26.63

30.51

29.1

Investing

0

-0.25

0

0

Financing

9.8

-31.91

8.26

7.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

38.84

-46.46

36.88

35.14

