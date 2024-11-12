Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 12th November 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. For this purpose the trading window for director/officer/designated employees/Promoter covered under the code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading has been already closed with effect from 1st October 2024 till 48 hours from the conclusion of the aforesaid Board Meeting. Kindly take note of the same and update the record of the company accordingly. Dear Sir, We hereby submit the unaudited financial result of the quarter and half yera ended 30.09.2024 approve in board meeting held today 12.11.2024 at the registered office of the company at 03:00 P.M We hereby submit the disclosure under reg. 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015 for the appointment of Secretarial auditor of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. For this purpose the trading window for director/officer/designated employees/Promoter covered under the code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading has been already closed with effect from 1st July 2024 till 48 hours from the conclusion of the aforesaid Board Meeting. Appointment of Company Secretary and compliance officer (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 30th May 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year and quarter ended 31st March 2024. With reference to the above subject matter, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday, 30 May 2024, inter alia, has transacted & approved the following matters: 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results and Statement of Asset and Liabilities along with Cash Flow Statement for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 under regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement), Regulation, 2015. 2. Appointment of Maa & Company, Chartered Accountant as Internal auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25. The meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:15 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024