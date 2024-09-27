we hereby submitting the notice of 29th AGM of the company will be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 11:00 A.M through Video Conferencing/ Other audio Visual means facility deemed to be conducted from the registered office of the company We hereby submit the outcome of 29th Annual general meeting of Company held on today 27th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)