Negotium International Trade Ltd Company Summary

0.67
(4.69%)
Jan 1, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Negotium International Trade Ltd Summary

Negotium International Trade Ltd was originally Incorporated as Kuber Jewels (P) Limited on 31st October, 1994 issued by Registrar Of Companies, NCT Of Delhi & Haryana. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed To Kuber Jewels Limited vide Fresh Certificate Of Incorporation dated 9th May, 1995. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed To Mahadushi International Trade Ltd dated 24th March, 2006. The name was again changed to Negotium International Trade Ltd vide Fresh Certificate Of Incorporation issued By Registrar Of Companies, NCT Of Delhi & Haryana effective on 30 September 2016. The company was promoted by Prabhat Kant Gupta. The Company is engaged into Communication, Trading & Distribution. The company has set up a 100% EOU for manufacturing of gold jewellery at Noida Export Processing Zone (NEPZ) with an installed capacity of 400 kg gold jewellery pa. To accumalate funds for the above project, the company came up with a public issue of Rs 1.75 cr.The company has entered into a 100% buy-back agreement with Gold Crest, UK.

