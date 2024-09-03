iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Negotium International Trade Ltd Share Price

0.67
(4.69%)
Jan 1, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Negotium International Trade Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.67

Prev. Close

0.64

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.67

Day's Low

0.67

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.83

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Negotium International Trade Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Negotium International Trade Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Negotium International Trade Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:10 PM
Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.18%

Non-Promoter- 84.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 84.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Negotium International Trade Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

3.92

3.92

3.92

3.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.61

-0.61

-0.61

-0.61

Net Worth

3.31

3.31

3.31

3.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.66

1.56

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-57.62

-56.7

Raw materials

0

0

-0.61

-1.45

As % of sales

0

0

93.2

92.68

Employee costs

-0.06

0

-0.1

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.65

-0.14

-0.95

-1.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-57.62

-56.7

Op profit growth

18.8

-50.33

21.47

117.67

EBIT growth

-298.32

-133.45

-81.67

-60.77

Net profit growth

-225.19

-260

-93.22

-57.07

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Negotium International Trade Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Negotium International Trade Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Raju Yadav

Independent Director

Amar Sharma

Director

Chandan Mandal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Negotium International Trade Ltd

Summary

Negotium International Trade Ltd was originally Incorporated as Kuber Jewels (P) Limited on 31st October, 1994 issued by Registrar Of Companies, NCT Of Delhi & Haryana. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed To Kuber Jewels Limited vide Fresh Certificate Of Incorporation dated 9th May, 1995. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed To Mahadushi International Trade Ltd dated 24th March, 2006. The name was again changed to Negotium International Trade Ltd vide Fresh Certificate Of Incorporation issued By Registrar Of Companies, NCT Of Delhi & Haryana effective on 30 September 2016. The company was promoted by Prabhat Kant Gupta. The Company is engaged into Communication, Trading & Distribution. The company has set up a 100% EOU for manufacturing of gold jewellery at Noida Export Processing Zone (NEPZ) with an installed capacity of 400 kg gold jewellery pa. To accumalate funds for the above project, the company came up with a public issue of Rs 1.75 cr.The company has entered into a 100% buy-back agreement with Gold Crest, UK.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Negotium International Trade Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.