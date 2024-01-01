iifl-logo-icon 1
Negotium International Trade Ltd Balance Sheet

0.67
(4.69%)
Jan 1, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

3.92

3.92

3.92

3.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.61

-0.61

-0.61

-0.61

Net Worth

3.31

3.31

3.31

3.31

Minority Interest

Debt

6.25

7.9

8.04

8.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.56

11.21

11.35

11.35

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.86

8.86

8.86

8.86

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.69

2.34

2.48

2.29

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.94

1.94

1.99

2.13

Debtor Days

0

0

1,170.31

Other Current Assets

3.38

4.06

4.16

3.83

Sundry Creditors

-3.61

-3.61

-3.61

-3.61

Creditor Days

0

0

1,983.49

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.05

-0.06

-0.06

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.19

Total Assets

9.57

11.22

11.36

11.35

