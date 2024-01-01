Negotium International Trade Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
3.92
3.92
3.92
3.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.61
-0.61
-0.61
-0.61
Net Worth
3.31
3.31
3.31
3.31
Minority Interest
Debt
6.25
7.9
8.04
8.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.56
11.21
11.35
11.35
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.86
8.86
8.86
8.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.69
2.34
2.48
2.29
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.94
1.94
1.99
2.13
Debtor Days
0
0
1,170.31
Other Current Assets
3.38
4.06
4.16
3.83
Sundry Creditors
-3.61
-3.61
-3.61
-3.61
Creditor Days
0
0
1,983.49
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.05
-0.06
-0.06
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.19
Total Assets
9.57
11.22
11.36
11.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.