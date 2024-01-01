iifl-logo-icon 1
Negotium International Trade Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.67
(4.69%)
Jan 1, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.66

1.56

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-57.62

-56.7

Raw materials

0

0

-0.61

-1.45

As % of sales

0

0

93.2

92.68

Employee costs

-0.06

0

-0.1

-0.1

As % of sales

0

0

15.96

6.42

Other costs

-0.02

-0.06

-0.08

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

12.66

8.5

Operating profit

-0.08

-0.07

-0.14

-0.11

OPM

0

0

-21.83

-7.61

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

-9.76

0

Other income

0.09

0.07

0.15

0.16

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0.03

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-6.44

26.66

-71.68

-22.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-225.19

-260

-93.22

-57.07

NPM

0

0

0.27

1.71

