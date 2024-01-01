Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.66
1.56
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-57.62
-56.7
Raw materials
0
0
-0.61
-1.45
As % of sales
0
0
93.2
92.68
Employee costs
-0.06
0
-0.1
-0.1
As % of sales
0
0
15.96
6.42
Other costs
-0.02
-0.06
-0.08
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
12.66
8.5
Operating profit
-0.08
-0.07
-0.14
-0.11
OPM
0
0
-21.83
-7.61
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
-9.76
0
Other income
0.09
0.07
0.15
0.16
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0.03
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-6.44
26.66
-71.68
-22.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-225.19
-260
-93.22
-57.07
NPM
0
0
0.27
1.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.