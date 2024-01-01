Negotium International Trade Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.65
-0.14
-0.95
-1.22
Other operating items
Operating
-1.64
-0.14
-0.95
-1.2
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.64
-0.14
-0.95
-1.2
Equity raised
-1.22
-1.21
-1.23
-1.28
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
14.15
15.94
17.05
9.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.27
14.57
14.86
6.66
No Record Found
