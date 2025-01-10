To

The Board of Directors of

Neil Industries Limited,

Reg. office: 88B (Ground Floor),

Lake View Road, Kolkata

West Bengal-700029

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Opinion

We have audited the Ind As Standalone Financial Statements of Neil Industries Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind As financial statements , including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “Ind AS financial statements ”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind As financial statement give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (“Ind AS”) prescribed under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, of its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind As financial statements in terms of the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the relevant provisions of the Act, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Ind As financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information Comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, report on Corporate Governance but does not include the Ind As financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above mentioned other information are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the Ind As fmancial statements does not cover the other information and accordingly, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Ind As financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information 1s materially inconsistent with the Ind As financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We have been provided the aforesaid reports and based on the work we have performed, we did not observe any material misstatement of this other information and accordingly, we have nothing to report in this regard. When we read the other information, if we conclude that there 1s a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Ind As financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards (Ind-AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind As financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind As Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statement as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit, We also;

1.Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud 1s higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, mtentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3){1) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls systems in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting Estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and the Board of Directors, use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. if we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Results, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of the most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the manner or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. Asrequired by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by theCompany so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind As financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B”

(g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year under report is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our mformation and according to the explanations given to us i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. i1.There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of 1ts knowledge and belief, funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or mvest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (11) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v.The Company has not declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Hence, reporting the compliance with section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

Annexure -A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Our Report on "Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to Standalone Financial Statement of company for the year ended March 31,2024. Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the Ind AS financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information, explanations and written representation given to us by the management and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

1. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE"). (B) The Company does not have any Intangible Assets as on 31" March 2024 nor at any time during the financial year ended 31" March 2024. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(1) (a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE") have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE") has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE") have been noticed.

(c) According to the information and explanation received by us, as the company owns immovable properties. Accordingly, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use assets) during the year. The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The company has no inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(11)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks or financial institution on the basis of security of current assets during the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(11)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii (a) The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(111)(a) of the Order is not applicable to it. (b)The Investment made, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company during the year arenot prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Further, the Company has not provided any guarantee during the year.

(c) The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), registered under provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder and is regulated by various regulations, circulars and norms issued by the Reserve Bank of India including Master Circular Prudential norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning pertaining to Advances. In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, we report that the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments/receipts of principal and interest are regular except for two cases for an amount of Rs 656.11 lacs overdue for more 90 days.

(d) The Company, being a NBFC, registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors and report total amount overdue including principal and/or payment of interest its customers for more than 90 days. In cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

(e)The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(111)(e) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(h)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loan or advances in the nature of loans toPromoters/Related Parties (as defined in section 2(76) of the Act).

(iv.) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with requirements of section 185 and 186 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees orsecurity made by it wherever applicable.

v. The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India to which the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the relevant rules made there under are not applicable and also the Company has not accepted any deposits from public or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

vi To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

vil. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. viii According to the information and explanation given to us, company has no transactions, not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the records of the company, the company has not obtained any term loan hence, reporting under clause 3(1x)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds has been raised on short- term basis by the company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(1x)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) The Company did not have any subsidiary or joint venture during the year. According to the information and explanations give to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary/subsidiaries or associates.

(f) The Company did not have any subsidiary or joint venture during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures applied by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or associate company/companies.

x. (a) According to the records of the company, The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the records of the company, The Company has not raised any money by way of preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the company, noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of such case by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; (c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the year by the company

Xi. In our opmion and to the best of our information & explanations provided by the management, Company is not a Nidhi company, accordingly provisions of the Clause 3(xi1) of the Order is not applicable to the company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act. Where applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the INDAS Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. (a) In our opinion, the Company have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. Reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor. XV. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of opinion that company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and accordingly the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

XVI. (a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the registration has been obtained by the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without having a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) As informed by the Company, the Group to which the Company belongs has no CIC as part of the Group. XVI. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and immediately preceding financial year.

xvii. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all habilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of section 135 towards corporate social responsibility are not applicable the company. accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of Order is not applicable. xxi. Reporting under clause xxi of the Order is not applicable at the standalone level

Annexure "B" to Independent Auditors Report of even date on the IND AS Standalone Financial Statement of NEIL INDUSTRIES LIMITED.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of NEIL INDUSTRIES LTD (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal Financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated m the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. Auditors Responsibility Our responsibility 1s to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate mternal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of mternal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting 1s a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the mternal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal finance controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.