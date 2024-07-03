Summary

Neil Industries Limited was set up in April 1983, as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) . The Companys present product range includes - loans for Business or Capacity expansion, Working Capital Loans, Loans for Purchase of Equipment and Machinery, Term Loans Against Property and Loans for Purchase of Commercial Property and other finance services.The Company has partnered with various renowned Banks and Financial Institutions for Asset Collateral Management and Securitization. It offer a wide range of services viz. financial, project development and management services. These services include investment, project financing, project development, management and implementation, asset management, corporate advisory services and back officeservices. The Company identifies need-driven projects which can be commercially viable. NEIL then uses innovative structural / financial techniques to enhance project viability and has already successfully pioneered numerous such projects. Asset Financing is funding a client for acquiring assets using the asset as collateral. Acquisition funding can be done in the form of bridge financing where in the funding is later sold down to other lenders. Funding against promoters shareholding is used for capital investment in businesses for expansion and diversification, Structured Debt Finance, Stressed Assets Funding is used for turnaround of stressed assets by way of debt financing / hybrid financing struct

