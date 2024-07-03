SectorFinance
Open₹13.77
Prev. Close₹13.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.87
Day's High₹13.77
Day's Low₹12.61
52 Week's High₹22.84
52 Week's Low₹11.46
Book Value₹29.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.73
P/E12.11
EPS1.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.55
19.55
19.55
19.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.84
35.33
33.48
36.27
Net Worth
57.39
54.88
53.03
55.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.89
9.27
5.21
-2.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Arvind Kumar Mittal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vivek Awasthi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pinki Yadav
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Chardra Kant Dwivedi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pankaj Kumar Mittal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Stuti Shukla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Neil Industries Ltd
Summary
Neil Industries Limited was set up in April 1983, as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) . The Companys present product range includes - loans for Business or Capacity expansion, Working Capital Loans, Loans for Purchase of Equipment and Machinery, Term Loans Against Property and Loans for Purchase of Commercial Property and other finance services.The Company has partnered with various renowned Banks and Financial Institutions for Asset Collateral Management and Securitization. It offer a wide range of services viz. financial, project development and management services. These services include investment, project financing, project development, management and implementation, asset management, corporate advisory services and back officeservices. The Company identifies need-driven projects which can be commercially viable. NEIL then uses innovative structural / financial techniques to enhance project viability and has already successfully pioneered numerous such projects. Asset Financing is funding a client for acquiring assets using the asset as collateral. Acquisition funding can be done in the form of bridge financing where in the funding is later sold down to other lenders. Funding against promoters shareholding is used for capital investment in businesses for expansion and diversification, Structured Debt Finance, Stressed Assets Funding is used for turnaround of stressed assets by way of debt financing / hybrid financing struct
Read More
The Neil Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neil Industries Ltd is ₹24.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Neil Industries Ltd is 12.11 and 0.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neil Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neil Industries Ltd is ₹11.46 and ₹22.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Neil Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.14%, 3 Years at 22.30%, 1 Year at -32.47%, 6 Month at -23.95%, 3 Month at -8.66% and 1 Month at -3.82%.
