Neil Industries Ltd Share Price

12.65
(-3.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.77
  • Day's High13.77
  • 52 Wk High22.84
  • Prev. Close13.08
  • Day's Low12.61
  • 52 Wk Low 11.46
  • Turnover (lac)0.87
  • P/E12.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.58
  • EPS1.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.73
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Neil Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

13.77

Prev. Close

13.08

Turnover(Lac.)

0.87

Day's High

13.77

Day's Low

12.61

52 Week's High

22.84

52 Week's Low

11.46

Book Value

29.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.73

P/E

12.11

EPS

1.08

Divi. Yield

0

Neil Industries Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Neil Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Neil Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.88%

Non-Promoter- 98.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Neil Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.55

19.55

19.55

19.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.84

35.33

33.48

36.27

Net Worth

57.39

54.88

53.03

55.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.89

9.27

5.21

-2.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Neil Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Neil Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Arvind Kumar Mittal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vivek Awasthi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pinki Yadav

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Chardra Kant Dwivedi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pankaj Kumar Mittal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Stuti Shukla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Neil Industries Ltd

Summary

Neil Industries Limited was set up in April 1983, as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) . The Companys present product range includes - loans for Business or Capacity expansion, Working Capital Loans, Loans for Purchase of Equipment and Machinery, Term Loans Against Property and Loans for Purchase of Commercial Property and other finance services.The Company has partnered with various renowned Banks and Financial Institutions for Asset Collateral Management and Securitization. It offer a wide range of services viz. financial, project development and management services. These services include investment, project financing, project development, management and implementation, asset management, corporate advisory services and back officeservices. The Company identifies need-driven projects which can be commercially viable. NEIL then uses innovative structural / financial techniques to enhance project viability and has already successfully pioneered numerous such projects. Asset Financing is funding a client for acquiring assets using the asset as collateral. Acquisition funding can be done in the form of bridge financing where in the funding is later sold down to other lenders. Funding against promoters shareholding is used for capital investment in businesses for expansion and diversification, Structured Debt Finance, Stressed Assets Funding is used for turnaround of stressed assets by way of debt financing / hybrid financing struct
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Neil Industries Ltd share price today?

The Neil Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Neil Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neil Industries Ltd is ₹24.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Neil Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Neil Industries Ltd is 12.11 and 0.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Neil Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neil Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neil Industries Ltd is ₹11.46 and ₹22.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Neil Industries Ltd?

Neil Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.14%, 3 Years at 22.30%, 1 Year at -32.47%, 6 Month at -23.95%, 3 Month at -8.66% and 1 Month at -3.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Neil Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Neil Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.12 %

