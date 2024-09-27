|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|Considered and approved the Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 in Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024. Outcome of AGM of Neil Industries Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)
