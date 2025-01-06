iifl-logo-icon 1
Neil Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.65
(-3.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Neil Industries Ltd

Neil Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.89

9.27

5.21

-2.31

Other operating items

Operating

-0.89

9.27

5.21

-2.31

Capital expenditure

-0.06

8.96

0.01

0

Free cash flow

-0.95

18.23

5.22

-2.31

Equity raised

71.57

68.71

65.7

64.03

Investing

0

-4.2

4.15

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

70.62

82.74

75.07

61.72

