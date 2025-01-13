Neil Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.55
19.55
19.55
19.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.84
35.33
33.48
36.27
Net Worth
57.39
54.88
53.03
55.82
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
57.39
54.88
53.03
55.82
Fixed Assets
9.9
9.9
8.94
8.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.28
4.17
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.03
0.04
0.04
Networking Capital
14.94
13.67
17.09
14.98
Inventories
0
0
0
0.02
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
15.35
14.28
17.75
17.68
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.4
-0.61
-0.65
-2.71
Cash
0.28
0.05
0.56
0.08
Total Assets
29.43
27.82
26.63
24.09
