Neil Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

11.8
(-4.07%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:41:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Neil Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.55

19.55

19.55

19.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.84

35.33

33.48

36.27

Net Worth

57.39

54.88

53.03

55.82

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

57.39

54.88

53.03

55.82

Fixed Assets

9.9

9.9

8.94

8.99

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.28

4.17

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.03

0.04

0.04

Networking Capital

14.94

13.67

17.09

14.98

Inventories

0

0

0

0.02

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

15.35

14.28

17.75

17.68

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.4

-0.61

-0.65

-2.71

Cash

0.28

0.05

0.56

0.08

Total Assets

29.43

27.82

26.63

24.09

