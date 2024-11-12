iifl-logo-icon 1
Neil Industries Ltd Board Meeting

12.7
(5.75%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:16:00 PM

Neil Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Neil Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un- Audited Financial Results for the quarter/ half year ended September 30 2024 and to consider other business items Neil Industries Limited has informed the Exchanges regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Neil Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Neil Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and to consider other Business items. Considered and approved the Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 in Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
Neil Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration and Approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company For The Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors of Neil Industries Limited had in its Board Meeting as held today i.e. on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, considered, approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 20246 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 6, 2024 regarding Change in Statutory Auditors of the Company Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting13 Apr 202413 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. April 13, 2024 Disclosure Under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015
Board Meeting27 Feb 202427 Feb 2024
Change of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company
Board Meeting23 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
Neil Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un- Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and to consider other business items. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/01/2024)

Neil Industries: Related News

No Record Found

