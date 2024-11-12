Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Neil Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un- Audited Financial Results for the quarter/ half year ended September 30 2024 and to consider other business items Neil Industries Limited has informed the Exchanges regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Neil Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Neil Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and to consider other Business items. Considered and approved the Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 in Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

Neil Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration and Approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company For The Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors of Neil Industries Limited had in its Board Meeting as held today i.e. on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, considered, approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 6 May 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 6, 2024 regarding Change in Statutory Auditors of the Company Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 13 Apr 2024 13 Apr 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. April 13, 2024 Disclosure Under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 27 Feb 2024

Change of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024