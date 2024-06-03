EGM 02/07/2024 Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on Tuesday July 02, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024) This is to inform you that the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company was held on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. at Auditorium U.P. Stock and Capital Limited, Padam Towers, 14/113 Civil Lines, Kanpur-208001 for transacting business as mentioned in the Notice dated May 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)