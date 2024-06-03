|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 Jun 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|EGM 02/07/2024 Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on Tuesday July 02, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024) This is to inform you that the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company was held on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. at Auditorium U.P. Stock and Capital Limited, Padam Towers, 14/113 Civil Lines, Kanpur-208001 for transacting business as mentioned in the Notice dated May 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.