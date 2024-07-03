iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Neo Infracon Ltd Company Summary

28.65
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:13:00 PM

Neo Infracon Ltd Summary

Neo Infracon Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Anuvin Industries Limited on June 9, 1981. The name of the Company changed from The Anuvin Industries Limited to The Neo Infracon Limited on December 21, 2012. The Company operates in real estate construction and development activities. Since its inception, the Company has witnessed the steps of development across South Mumbai cityscape. It is mainly dealing in Construction Services in respect of Commercial or Industrial Buildings & Civil Structures, Construction of Residential Complex in Mumbai.In 2010-11, there was change in the Management of the Company. Mr. Dilip Mehta and Mr. Naresh Mehta and Associates acquired the shares under Regulation 12 of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Share and Takeovers) Regulations, 1997. In order to increase liquidity of the Company and the desire of Mr. Nitin Shah to exit due to his preoccupation, it became necessary to induct new promoters. And as a result, Mr. Nitish Shah, Mr. Dilip Mehta and Mr. Naresh Mehta became the Promoters of the Company in place and substitution of Mr. Nitin Shah.During the year 2016, the Company made considerable investment in equity shares of NewTech Infrastructure Private Limited and Nocil Infrastructure Limited and has made them its Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS).Neo Galaxy has a Modern, Elegant Exterior with Luxury Materials & Parking Facilities it equips with modern appliances for typical units offering consumers refined and individualized lifestyle its faade is modern and elegant while the interior is speciously & practically laid out.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.