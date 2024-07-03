Summary

Neo Infracon Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Anuvin Industries Limited on June 9, 1981. The name of the Company changed from The Anuvin Industries Limited to The Neo Infracon Limited on December 21, 2012. The Company operates in real estate construction and development activities. Since its inception, the Company has witnessed the steps of development across South Mumbai cityscape. It is mainly dealing in Construction Services in respect of Commercial or Industrial Buildings & Civil Structures, Construction of Residential Complex in Mumbai.In 2010-11, there was change in the Management of the Company. Mr. Dilip Mehta and Mr. Naresh Mehta and Associates acquired the shares under Regulation 12 of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Share and Takeovers) Regulations, 1997. In order to increase liquidity of the Company and the desire of Mr. Nitin Shah to exit due to his preoccupation, it became necessary to induct new promoters. And as a result, Mr. Nitish Shah, Mr. Dilip Mehta and Mr. Naresh Mehta became the Promoters of the Company in place and substitution of Mr. Nitin Shah.During the year 2016, the Company made considerable investment in equity shares of NewTech Infrastructure Private Limited and Nocil Infrastructure Limited and has made them its Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS).Neo Galaxy has a Modern, Elegant Exterior with Luxury Materials & Parking Facilities it equips with modern appliances for typical units offering consumers refined and individualized l

