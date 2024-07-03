SectorConstruction
Open₹27.29
Prev. Close₹27.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.16
Day's High₹28.65
Day's Low₹27.29
52 Week's High₹29.1
52 Week's Low₹13.3
Book Value₹12.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.21
P/E106.11
EPS0.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.31
5.31
5.31
5.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.05
1.02
0.83
1.12
Net Worth
6.36
6.33
6.14
6.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.22
2.77
3
yoy growth (%)
-100
-91.89
-7.71
-8.85
Raw materials
0
0
-2.46
-2.3
As % of sales
0
0
88.6
76.44
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.14
-0.29
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.3
0.03
0.25
0.26
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.02
-0.03
-0.09
-0.12
Working capital
-0.62
-2.79
-0.43
-0.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-91.89
-7.71
-8.85
Op profit growth
657.07
-88.96
-174.35
15.39
EBIT growth
-163.06
-38.2
-53.02
82.23
Net profit growth
3,045.67
-105.81
11.46
-343.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3.83
6.43
4.25
14.88
15.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.83
6.43
4.25
14.88
15.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.02
1.52
3.2
3.19
1.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ankush Nareshkumar Mehta
Non Executive Director
Bhavik Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Varishakanungo
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajen Bachubhai Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rahul Ramesh Kanungo
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nilesh Milapchand Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Neo Infracon Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Anuvin Industries Limited on June 9, 1981. The name of the Company changed from The Anuvin Industries Limited to The Neo Infracon Limited on December 21, 2012. The Company operates in real estate construction and development activities. Since its inception, the Company has witnessed the steps of development across South Mumbai cityscape. It is mainly dealing in Construction Services in respect of Commercial or Industrial Buildings & Civil Structures, Construction of Residential Complex in Mumbai.In 2010-11, there was change in the Management of the Company. Mr. Dilip Mehta and Mr. Naresh Mehta and Associates acquired the shares under Regulation 12 of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Share and Takeovers) Regulations, 1997. In order to increase liquidity of the Company and the desire of Mr. Nitin Shah to exit due to his preoccupation, it became necessary to induct new promoters. And as a result, Mr. Nitish Shah, Mr. Dilip Mehta and Mr. Naresh Mehta became the Promoters of the Company in place and substitution of Mr. Nitin Shah.During the year 2016, the Company made considerable investment in equity shares of NewTech Infrastructure Private Limited and Nocil Infrastructure Limited and has made them its Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS).Neo Galaxy has a Modern, Elegant Exterior with Luxury Materials & Parking Facilities it equips with modern appliances for typical units offering consumers refined and individualized l
The Neo Infracon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neo Infracon Ltd is ₹15.21 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Neo Infracon Ltd is 106.11 and 2.30 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neo Infracon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neo Infracon Ltd is ₹13.3 and ₹29.1 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Neo Infracon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.58%, 3 Years at 12.45%, 1 Year at 97.45%, 6 Month at 63.15%, 3 Month at 23.60% and 1 Month at 5.14%.
