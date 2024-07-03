iifl-logo-icon 1
Neo Infracon Ltd Share Price

28.65
(4.98%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.29
  • Day's High28.65
  • 52 Wk High29.1
  • Prev. Close27.29
  • Day's Low27.29
  • 52 Wk Low 13.3
  • Turnover (lac)1.16
  • P/E106.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.46
  • EPS0.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.21
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Neo Infracon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

27.29

Prev. Close

27.29

Turnover(Lac.)

1.16

Day's High

28.65

Day's Low

27.29

52 Week's High

29.1

52 Week's Low

13.3

Book Value

12.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.21

P/E

106.11

EPS

0.27

Divi. Yield

0

Neo Infracon Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Neo Infracon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Neo Infracon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.04%

Non-Promoter- 41.95%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Neo Infracon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

5.31

5.31

5.31

5.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.05

1.02

0.83

1.12

Net Worth

6.36

6.33

6.14

6.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.22

2.77

3

yoy growth (%)

-100

-91.89

-7.71

-8.85

Raw materials

0

0

-2.46

-2.3

As % of sales

0

0

88.6

76.44

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.14

-0.29

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.3

0.03

0.25

0.26

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.02

-0.03

-0.09

-0.12

Working capital

-0.62

-2.79

-0.43

-0.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-91.89

-7.71

-8.85

Op profit growth

657.07

-88.96

-174.35

15.39

EBIT growth

-163.06

-38.2

-53.02

82.23

Net profit growth

3,045.67

-105.81

11.46

-343.6

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3.83

6.43

4.25

14.88

15.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.83

6.43

4.25

14.88

15.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.02

1.52

3.2

3.19

1.99

Neo Infracon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Neo Infracon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ankush Nareshkumar Mehta

Non Executive Director

Bhavik Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Varishakanungo

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajen Bachubhai Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rahul Ramesh Kanungo

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nilesh Milapchand Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Neo Infracon Ltd

Summary

Neo Infracon Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Anuvin Industries Limited on June 9, 1981. The name of the Company changed from The Anuvin Industries Limited to The Neo Infracon Limited on December 21, 2012. The Company operates in real estate construction and development activities. Since its inception, the Company has witnessed the steps of development across South Mumbai cityscape. It is mainly dealing in Construction Services in respect of Commercial or Industrial Buildings & Civil Structures, Construction of Residential Complex in Mumbai.In 2010-11, there was change in the Management of the Company. Mr. Dilip Mehta and Mr. Naresh Mehta and Associates acquired the shares under Regulation 12 of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Share and Takeovers) Regulations, 1997. In order to increase liquidity of the Company and the desire of Mr. Nitin Shah to exit due to his preoccupation, it became necessary to induct new promoters. And as a result, Mr. Nitish Shah, Mr. Dilip Mehta and Mr. Naresh Mehta became the Promoters of the Company in place and substitution of Mr. Nitin Shah.During the year 2016, the Company made considerable investment in equity shares of NewTech Infrastructure Private Limited and Nocil Infrastructure Limited and has made them its Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS).Neo Galaxy has a Modern, Elegant Exterior with Luxury Materials & Parking Facilities it equips with modern appliances for typical units offering consumers refined and individualized l
Company FAQs

What is the Neo Infracon Ltd share price today?

The Neo Infracon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Neo Infracon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neo Infracon Ltd is ₹15.21 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Neo Infracon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Neo Infracon Ltd is 106.11 and 2.30 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Neo Infracon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neo Infracon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neo Infracon Ltd is ₹13.3 and ₹29.1 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Neo Infracon Ltd?

Neo Infracon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.58%, 3 Years at 12.45%, 1 Year at 97.45%, 6 Month at 63.15%, 3 Month at 23.60% and 1 Month at 5.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Neo Infracon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Neo Infracon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.05 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.95 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Financials
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Results
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
News
Company

