Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

NEO INFRACON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NEO INFRACON LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Un audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Ref.: Security Code No. 514332. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e. 8th November, 2024,has inter alia approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date. Kindly find enclosed the following: 1. Approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th Septmber, 2024. 2. LRReport of M/s D. Kothary & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors on the said Unaudited Financial Results. 3. Approval of Related Party Transaction. The Board Meeting commenced at 4.00 pm and concluded at 4.15 pm today. Thanking you Yours sincerely For Neo Infracon Limited CS Sonal Kanabar CS and Compliance Officer Encl.: As above This is to inform you the Board of Directors of of the Company has approved unaudited half yearly financial results of the company during the board meeting held on today i.e. 8th November 2024 along with the statement of Assets and Liabilities (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Dear Sir, with reference to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 , the board of Directors at their meeting held today has approved and appointed CS Sonal Kanabar (A-58808) as Company Secratary. Read less..

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

NEO INFRACON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 9th August 2024 at 3.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at Mumbai inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further as intimated earlier the Trading Window remains closed for 48 hours after declaration of financial results i.e. from 30th June 2024 till 10th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for dealing in securities of the Company. This is to inform you that The Board of Directors of the Company during the Board Meeting of the Company held on 09.08.2024 has approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024

NEO INFRACON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NEO INFRACON LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results as on 31st March 2024 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e. 25th May, 2024,has inter alia approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date. Kindly find enclosed the following: 1. Approved Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended31st March, 2024. 2. Auditors Report of M/s D. Kothary & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors on the said Audited Financial Results. 3. Declaration regarding Auditors Report with unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 4. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor M/s. VKM & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries for the F.Y 2024-2025. 5. Approval of Related Party Transaction. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.00 pm and concluded at 5:30 pm today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in it meeting on 25th May,2024 has approved Audited Stand alone and Consolidtated Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date. Persuant Regualtion 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 Please find attache herewith the newspaper publications for Audited financial results published for Quarter 4 and year ended on 31st March 2024 as published in yesterdays news papars 1. The Financial Express (English) 2.The Mumbai Lakshadeep (Marathi) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024