Neo Infracon Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.31
5.31
5.31
5.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.05
1.02
0.83
1.12
Net Worth
6.36
6.33
6.14
6.43
Minority Interest
Debt
6.02
5.81
6.36
6.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.38
12.14
12.5
13.16
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.78
10.78
10.78
10.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.56
1.3
1.71
2.36
Inventories
0.24
0.3
0.04
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.25
0.81
1.13
1.13
Debtor Days
0
1,833.11
Other Current Assets
1.24
1.23
1.46
2.21
Sundry Creditors
-0.62
-0.57
-0.5
-0.49
Creditor Days
0
794.88
Other Current Liabilities
-0.55
-0.47
-0.42
-0.49
Cash
0.03
0.05
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
12.37
12.13
12.51
13.15
