Neo Infracon Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

5.31

5.31

5.31

5.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.05

1.02

0.83

1.12

Net Worth

6.36

6.33

6.14

6.43

Minority Interest

Debt

6.02

5.81

6.36

6.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.38

12.14

12.5

13.16

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.78

10.78

10.78

10.78

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.56

1.3

1.71

2.36

Inventories

0.24

0.3

0.04

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.25

0.81

1.13

1.13

Debtor Days

0

1,833.11

Other Current Assets

1.24

1.23

1.46

2.21

Sundry Creditors

-0.62

-0.57

-0.5

-0.49

Creditor Days

0

794.88

Other Current Liabilities

-0.55

-0.47

-0.42

-0.49

Cash

0.03

0.05

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

12.37

12.13

12.51

13.15

