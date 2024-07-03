iifl-logo-icon 1
Neo Infracon Ltd Quarterly Results

28.65
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.29

1.13

0.99

2.1

0.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.29

1.13

0.99

2.1

0.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.16

0.18

0.43

0.2

0.19

Total Income

1.45

1.31

1.42

2.3

0.42

Total Expenditure

1.41

1.39

1.2

1.67

0.49

PBIDT

0.04

-0.08

0.22

0.63

-0.07

Interest

0.27

0.31

0.14

0.18

0.12

PBDT

-0.23

-0.39

0.07

0.45

-0.19

Depreciation

0.06

0.05

0.06

0.06

0.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.04

0.01

0.06

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.32

-0.46

-0.05

0.39

-0.24

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.32

-0.46

-0.05

0.39

-0.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.32

-0.46

-0.05

0.39

-0.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.61

-0.86

-0.1

0.74

-0.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.31

5.31

5.31

5.31

5.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.1

-7.07

22.22

30

-30.43

PBDTM(%)

-17.82

-34.51

7.07

21.42

-82.6

PATM(%)

-24.8

-40.7

-5.05

18.57

-104.34

