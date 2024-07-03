Neo Infracon Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.29
1.13
0.99
2.1
0.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.29
1.13
0.99
2.1
0.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.16
0.18
0.43
0.2
0.19
Total Income
1.45
1.31
1.42
2.3
0.42
Total Expenditure
1.41
1.39
1.2
1.67
0.49
PBIDT
0.04
-0.08
0.22
0.63
-0.07
Interest
0.27
0.31
0.14
0.18
0.12
PBDT
-0.23
-0.39
0.07
0.45
-0.19
Depreciation
0.06
0.05
0.06
0.06
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.04
0.01
0.06
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.32
-0.46
-0.05
0.39
-0.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.32
-0.46
-0.05
0.39
-0.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.32
-0.46
-0.05
0.39
-0.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.61
-0.86
-0.1
0.74
-0.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.31
5.31
5.31
5.31
5.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.1
-7.07
22.22
30
-30.43
PBDTM(%)
-17.82
-34.51
7.07
21.42
-82.6
PATM(%)
-24.8
-40.7
-5.05
18.57
-104.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.